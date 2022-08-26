Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women’s Equality Day 2022: 5 ways in which you can ensure gender equality at work

    Women’s Equality Day 2022: On the occasion of Women’s Equality Day, which was first celebrated on August 26, 1973, here are five ways in which gender equality can be ensured in the workplace.

    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

    The world is celebrating Women’s Equality Day today, on Friday, August 26. This year, the theme for the day has been chosen as ‘Hard-won not done’. For the unversed, the United States of America, on this very day, made an amendment in its constitution and gave women the right to vote. And years later, on the same day in 1973, it was for the first time that Women’s Equality Day was celebrated. The day aims at empowering women and their rights, as well as is a reminder that every woman holds strength within herself. Meanwhile, as we celebrate the day, here are five ways in which one can ensure gender equality in the workplace.

    Diversity in the recruitment process: Ensuring gender equality in the workplace begins with the recruitment process. Creating inclusive and accurate job descriptions, conducting fair interviews and sourcing a gender-diverse candidate pipeline are some of the ways that the recruitment process can help with gender equality in the workplace.

    Fair opportunities for promotions: Irrespective of their gender, offer your employees fair and just opportunities for promotions. These should purely be based on their work and growth.

    Provide supportive benefits for the employee: Since the pandemic, there are have reports that claimed that women employees were the most burnout in a professional setup, in comparison to men. This stressor has caused many to think about either downshifting their career or quitting it completely. In such a situation, it is important that your workplace has supportive and flexible benefits for the employees. These could include provision for a childcare facility or allowing some to work remotely.

    Provide Equal Pay: Similar to providing equal promotion opportunities, one of the most important factors for gender equality at workplaces includes a provision for fair pay. Every employee deserves equal pay based on their work and not their gender.

    Build an inclusive company culture: For every company that wants to walk the bridge for ensuring gender equality, it is important that they create a culture for their employees where they feel a sense of belongingness and acceptance. 

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
