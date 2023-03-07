Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone at Paris Fashion Week: Actress ramps up fashion quotient in SEXY leather Louis Vuitton outfit

    Deepika Padukone is turning heads at the Paris Fashion Week. The actress shared a lovely photo of herself wearing a leather jacket sans trousers, creating a glam goth style.
     

    Deepika Padukone at Paris Fashion Week: Actress ramps up fashion quotient in a SEXY leather Louis Vuitton outfit RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone, a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador, shared an image of herself ahead of the Women's Fall-Winter design presentation. During Paris Fashion Week, the XXX: Return of the Xander Cage actress looks lovely in a small jacket without trousers. The actress nailed the runway model look with her glossy tresses left free in the air and smokey eyelids.

    Deepika captioned the picture as,"#LVFW23 @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere." Take a look at her post here:

    In Louis Vuitton's official Instagram account, Deepika shared her excited as she landed in Paris, she was shown reading a greeting from LV. "Hello everyone, this is Deepika Padukone," she stated in the new video. It's showtime at Louis Vuitton. It will take place in the Musee d'Orsay. And I can't wait to see what Nicolas has come up with this time."

    Soon after, fans and admirers began commenting on the post. "The finest worldwide ambassador," one netizen commented. "Great moment for India in Fashion," another said.

    Deepika will be one of the Oscar presenters this year, according to reports. This comes at a time when three Indian films have already been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture (RRR for the song Naatu Naatu, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers).

    Deepika Padukone, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, and Zoe Saldana have all been confirmed to present at the Academy Awards. Jonathan Majors, Donnie Yen, and Questlove.

    On the work front: 
    Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which came out on January 25. All box office records have been broken by the film, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring John Abraham. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, grossed Rs 526 crore in India and Rs 1022 crore globally. Deepika will next be seen in Project K, with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. This is her first collaboration with the largest talent in the South and a reunion with Big B. She is also collaborating with Hrithik Roshan on Fighter.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urfi Javed celebrates Holi in bizarre white outfit; netizens say 'where is the dislike button' RBA

    Urfi Javed celebrates Holi in bizarre white outfit; netizens say 'where is the dislike button'

    Know Deepika Padukone's FEE for 'Project K' featuring Prabhas; read details RBA

    Know Deepika Padukone's fee for 'Project K' featuring Prabhas; read details

    Photos Kim Kardashian shares her 'NO-MAKEUP' look; here's how her fans react RBA

    (Photos) Kim Kardashian shares her 'NO-MAKEUP' look; here's how her fans react

    Who is Anicka Vikhraman, know the Malayalam actress' tragic story, when she was tortured by her ex-boyfriend RBA

    Who is Anicka Vikhraman, know the Malayalam actress' tragic story, when she was tortured by her ex-boyfriend

    Citadel trailer OUT: 7 reasons why fans should not miss actioner-spy series starring Priyanka Chopra vma

    Citadel trailer OUT: 7 reasons why fans should not miss actioner-spy series starring Priyanka Chopra

    Recent Stories

    football champions league Will Lionel Messi stay at PSG Argentina World Cup 2022 hero drops major hint WATCH snt

    Will Lionel Messi stay at PSG? Argentina's World Cup 2022 hero drops major hint - WATCH

    This is my answer to Taliban Afghan girl gets gold medal in MA; tops Gujarat University AJR

    'This is my answer to Taliban': Afghan girl gets gold medal in MA; tops Gujarat University

    Attukal Pongala 2023: Watch lakhs of women throng Thiruvananthapuram's Bhagavathy temple for festivities AJR

    Attukal Pongala 2023: Watch lakhs of women throng Thiruvananthapuram's Bhagavathy temple for festivities

    Assam HSLC exam cancelled after question paper leak; SEBA to soon announce new date - adt

    Assam HSLC exam cancelled after question paper leak; SEBA to soon announce new date

    Motorola G73 5G to launch on March 10 know why is the smartphone worth waiting gcw

    Motorola G73 5G to launch on March 10; Know why is the smartphone worth waiting?

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon