Deepika Padukone at Paris Fashion Week: Actress ramps up fashion quotient in SEXY leather Louis Vuitton outfit

Deepika Padukone, a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador, shared an image of herself ahead of the Women's Fall-Winter design presentation. During Paris Fashion Week, the XXX: Return of the Xander Cage actress looks lovely in a small jacket without trousers. The actress nailed the runway model look with her glossy tresses left free in the air and smokey eyelids.

Deepika captioned the picture as,"#LVFW23 @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere." Take a look at her post here:

In Louis Vuitton's official Instagram account, Deepika shared her excited as she landed in Paris, she was shown reading a greeting from LV. "Hello everyone, this is Deepika Padukone," she stated in the new video. It's showtime at Louis Vuitton. It will take place in the Musee d'Orsay. And I can't wait to see what Nicolas has come up with this time."

Soon after, fans and admirers began commenting on the post. "The finest worldwide ambassador," one netizen commented. "Great moment for India in Fashion," another said.

Deepika will be one of the Oscar presenters this year, according to reports. This comes at a time when three Indian films have already been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture (RRR for the song Naatu Naatu, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers).

Deepika Padukone, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, and Zoe Saldana have all been confirmed to present at the Academy Awards. Jonathan Majors, Donnie Yen, and Questlove.

On the work front:

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which came out on January 25. All box office records have been broken by the film, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring John Abraham. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, grossed Rs 526 crore in India and Rs 1022 crore globally. Deepika will next be seen in Project K, with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. This is her first collaboration with the largest talent in the South and a reunion with Big B. She is also collaborating with Hrithik Roshan on Fighter.