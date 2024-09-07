Want to say goodbye to glasses? THIS new eye drop promises clear vision

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Entod Pharma launches PresVu, revolutionary eye drops that provide clear vision without glasses. Approved by drug regulatory agencies, this innovation could replace traditional eyewear.

    People with poor eyesight often rely on glasses. However, a new medication is emerging that promises clear vision without the need for any eyewear. Entod Pharma, a Mumbai-based company, has developed eye drops designed to replace glasses. Entod Pharma has launched PresVu, an eye drop that allows users to achieve clear vision without glasses. This is the first time such a medication has become available in the country. It has already received approval from the drug regulatory agency and the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation for sales.

    Experts caution that these eye drops are not a permanent solution for eye problems. They explain that one drop takes effect within 15 minutes and lasts for approximately 6 hours. "These eye drops may provide temporary relief, but they cannot be used long-term. Excessive use can lead to other complications. Therefore, glasses are still the best option compared to such medications," experts advise.

    What is Presbyopia?

    Presbyopia, a normal component of aging, usually begins in the mid-40s and lasts until the late 60s, resulting in difficulty focusing on close objects. Following a recommendation by the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) gave final approval for PresVu.

    PresVu, claimed to be India's first eye drop of its sort, is specifically created for people over the age of 40 who want to lessen their need on reading glasses. Its patented recipe not only attempts to eliminate the need for eyewear, but also to lubricate the eyes, increasing overall comfort.

