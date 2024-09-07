9 Most Venomous Scorpions in the World

Lifestyle
The Deathstalker is the most venomous scorpion in the world. If it stings, there is so much pain that people start begging for death. It lives in the deserts of Africa and Arabia.
This creature inhabits North Africa and Southeast Asia. Its venom, if untreated, can be fatal to humans within 2 to 7 hours. With each sting, it can inject up to 4.25 mg of venom.
The venom of this scorpion contains cardiotoxin, myotoxin and neurotoxin. If not treated, the victim may die.
This scorpion is found in South America, especially in Brazil. Its venom attacks the muscles and nervous system. If not treated on time, the heart will stop working.
These are found in South Africa. Its sting causes hyperesthesia, convulsions, pain and paresthesia. It can be fatal if left untreated.
This is the most venomous scorpion in North America. Its venom can be very painful. It causes vomiting, tingling, numbness and difficulty in breathing.
It is found in India, Nepal and surrounding countries. Its sting is very painful. If left untreated, the sting can be fatal.
It is found near rainforests and savannahs of Africa. Its venom is mild. It does not kill humans. It does cause a lot of pain.
It is quite aggressive. It is more common in Vietnam and some parts of Asia. The pain from its sting can last for several days.