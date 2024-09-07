Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Alia Bhatt angrily say, 'Kya kar rahe ho' to paparazzi?

    Alia Bhatt lost her cool with the paparazzi on Friday night after they followed her to her private building in Mumbai.

    Why did Alia Bhatt angrily say, 'Kya kar rahe ho' to paparazzi? RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 2:55 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 2:55 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt lost her cool with the paparazzi on Friday night after they followed her to her private building in Mumbai. In a video shared on social media, the actress became annoyed and angry when a few photographers followed her to her residence's elevator. First, Alia's crew attempted to request photographers not to follow them into the premises. But as the paparazzi followed them to the lift corridor, Alia lost her cool and reprimanded them. 

    The video

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mixes Singh (@mi_xes1234)

    When two men violated Alia Bhatt's privacy

    "Are you kidding me?" I was spending a usual afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt somebody observing me...I looked up and noticed two men on the terrace of my neighboring building, each with a camera pointed directly at me! In what world is this acceptable and allowed? This is a severe violation of someone's privacy! There is a line that cannot be crossed, and it is safe to assume that all lines were crossed today! She had written, "@mumbaipolice."

    Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia faces backlash for her Radha photoshoot, deletes pictures

    Professional front

    Alia Bhatt will be seen in the film Jigra, released later this month, alongside Vedang Raina. She will also reunite with her actor spouse Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. She also has Jee Lee Zara starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the works.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mammootty drops first look of his next film titled 'Dominic and The Ladies' Purse' on his 73rd birthday anr

    Mammootty drops first look of his next film titled 'Dominic and The Ladies' Purse' on his 73rd birthday

    Kartik Aaryan at Lalbaugcha Raja: Actor walks barefoot as he visits pandal to seek blessings (VIDEO) RBA

    Kartik Aaryan at Lalbaugcha Raja: Actor walks barefoot as he visits pandal to seek blessings (VIDEO)

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ankita Lokhande, Bharti Singh and other TV celebs welcome Ganpati Bappa to their homes RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ankita Lokhande, Bharti Singh and other TV celebs welcome Ganpati Bappa to their homes

    Why did Badshah and his ex-wife Jasmine Masih get divorced? Rapper says, 'unhealthy..' RKK

    Why did Badshah and his ex-wife Jasmine Masih get divorced? Rapper says, 'unhealthy..'

    Video Alia Bhatt shows off her down to earth attitude during Jigra promotions RBA

    Video: Alia Bhatt shows off her down-to-earth attitude during ‘Jigra’ promotions; watch here

    Recent Stories

    9 Most Venomous Scorpions in the World: Symptoms and Habitats anr

    9 Most Venomous Scorpions in the World

    Amit Shah promises to restore J&K statehood post elections, slams Congress, National Conference anr

    Amit Shah promises to restore J&K statehood post elections, slams Congress, NC

    Pune Drunk driver rams truck into hotel after being denied food; video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Pune: Drunk driver rams truck into hotel after being denied food; video goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket Josh Inglis smashes century as Australia beat Scotland in second T20I scr

    Josh Inglis century powers Australia to 70 run T20I win against Scotland

    Vada Pav to Pani Puri-Here are 7 popular street foods in Mumbai RBA EAI

    Vada Pav to Pani Puri-Here are 7 popular street foods in Mumbai

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon