Lifestyle
Dhanora village in Haryana houses a mysterious stone statue, believed to be of a legendary king. Touching it is said to ward off evil.
In several Haryana villages, grooms receive smartphones as a modern form of tilak during weddings.
Ballabhgarh in Haryana boasts a pond believed to be over a thousand years old, known as the 'Ballabhgarh Pond'.
In some rural areas of Haryana, people consider straw sacred. Scattering straw in courtyards is a tradition symbolizing good luck and prosperity.
Villagers in some parts of Haryana hold their traditional attire in high regard, preserving it even in modern times.
Haryana has a unique pond where boats are not used. People reach the location only on foot or horseback.
India's first army school was established in Haryana in 1960, specifically designed for the Indian Armed Forces.
Mahendragarh in Haryana hosts an annual 'Fish Festival' where only fish dishes are prepared, attracting thousands of participants.
A village in Haryana features a unique sight: a tomb situated near an ancient temple, showcasing a distinct cultural blend.
Pehowa is the place where Lord Krishna came with the Pandavas to take the blessings of Goddess Saraswati before the war.