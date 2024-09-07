Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    McDowell’s: The affordable Indian whisky loved globally

    India boasts numerous renowned whisky brands, some expensive, some affordable. One brand, popular for decades and an international award winner, remains a favorite among Indians. Macdowell's whisky is cherished not only in India but also abroad.

    McDowells the affordable indian whisky loved globally gcw
    India is home to many famous whisky brands. While some come with hefty price tags, one brand has consistently captured the hearts of Indian whisky enthusiasts for decades, even garnering international awards. This whisky is not only loved domestically but also enjoys significant popularity overseas, leading to substantial exports. Curious to know which Indian whisky reigns supreme? It's none other than McDowell's, the best-selling whisky in India, available at a surprisingly affordable price. 

    McDowell's: The Top-Selling Whisky
    McDowell's holds the title of the best-selling whisky not just in India but also internationally. Reports indicate that its record-breaking sales in 2023 earned it the accolade of India's most beloved whisky. This exceptional whisky achieved a staggering sales figure of 31.4 million cases, marking a significant increase from its 2.1% growth in 2022. Launched in 1968, McDowell's No. 1 Luxury Premium Whisky has maintained its top position for numerous years.

    A Blend of India's Finest Grains for Exquisite Taste 
    The production of this top-tier whisky involves a meticulous blend of select Indian grains to enhance its smoothness. This blend is then combined with Indian malt to create the final product. The golden hue of this whisky, along with its aroma, is highly appealing to enthusiasts. In terms of taste, it offers notes of instant coffee, floral hints, and a toasted, grainy finish. It also boasts a considerable strength, with an alcohol content of 42.8%. 

    Affordable Excellence: The Price of India's Best-Selling Whisky
    A key factor contributing to the widespread popularity of McDowell's whisky in the Indian market is its affordability. In Mumbai, a 750ml bottle of this whisky is priced at a mere INR 640, while in Delhi, it can be purchased for even less at INR 400. This affordability makes it a popular choice for celebrations and gatherings. 

