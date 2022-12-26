Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Winters skincare tips: Know how to deal with dry and dull skin

    We spoke to Dr. Navya P - Consultant Dermatology, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, who gave us some amazing skincare advice during the winters and cold weather

    Our skin behaves differently in different seasons. While it remains largely supple in summers and the monsoon season, it takes a beating in winter. Compared to other seasons, our skin gets drier and flakier during the cold weather. Therefore, it is important to take extra care of our skin during this season, or else we could get affected by various skin conditions. 

    Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) is a very common skin condition that tends to flare up during winter. Therefore, a maintenance regimen for Atopic Dermatitis skin can be a little different and vary a little differently than normal skin. Thus, individuals with Atopic Dermatitis should take care of a few things in winter. These include: 

    • Use mild cleansers
    • Avoid salicylic acid and glycolic acid-based cleansers
    • Use glycerin or colloid-based moisturizers
    • Use cream-based moisturizers

    Although both men and women face the same issues regarding skin in winter, post-menopausal and older women usually have drier skin than males. This happens due to lower estrogen levels. Besides making the skin dry, low estrogen levels also make the skin sensitive. Hence, if you have any of these issues, you should use cleansers containing cetyl alcohol unless a dermatologist prescribes any other specific cleanser.

    Also Read: 2 scenic Indian snowy destinations apt for ringing in New Year

    Children, too, face dry skin issues. The ratio of Atopic Dermatitis is higher in children than in adults. It is mostly seen in children up to the age of 12 to 15 years. Hence, parents need to consult dermatologists and take good care of the skin condition of their children. Parents should keep a few things in mind in this regard. These include:

    • Minimal bathing time (5 – 10 minutes)
    • Bathing in lukewarm water; as hot water, can result in more evaporation which increases the dryness of the skin
    • Applying a moisturizer immediately after bathing, as the little droplets of water on the body helps the moisturizer penetrate the body

    Besides children, this regimen is suitable for adults, too, to deal with dry skin in winter. 

    Also Read: New Years 2023: 3 Ways to maintain your sugar levels in the winter holidays

    In addition, people with existing skin conditions should be extra cautious and stick to their routines. Furthermore, it is essential to increase water intake and avoid homemade products, as these could increase the level of itchiness. 

    Finally, if you have a skin condition that is getting out of control during winter, you must consult a dermatologist.

     

     

     

