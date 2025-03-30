user
Myanmar deadly quake unleashed energy equal to 334 atomic bombs, experts warn aftershocks may last for months

Geologist Jess Phoenix said that the energy released by the earthquake in Myanmar was equivalent to the energy produced by the explosion of about 334 atomic bombs. She warned that more aftershocks could occur in the region.

Published: Mar 30, 2025, 10:42 AM IST

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday and the death toll has surpassed 1,600. The head of Myanmar's military government has confirmed more than 1,644 deaths. Meanwhile, an American agency has warned that this number could exceed 10,000.

According to a CNN report, geologist Jess Phoenix said that the energy released by the earthquake in Myanmar was equivalent to the energy produced by the explosion of about 334 atomic bombs. She warned that more aftershocks could occur in the region.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was 10 kilometers deep in the city of Mandalay, Myanmar. Regarding this earthquake, Jess Phoenix warned that the aftershocks could continue for months. Here, the Indian tectonic plate collides with the Eurasian plate below Myanmar.

Situation may worsen due to Myanmar civil war

Phoenix stated that a civil war is ongoing in Myanmar that could make the situation even more serious. Communication is restricted here. As a result, the outside world is not fully understanding the full severity of the disaster.

Also read: Myanmar earthquake: Collapsed airport tower to Inwa bridge - Satellite images reveal destruction (WATCH)

The Myanmar military government has declared a state of emergency in six regions and states, including the capital Naypyidaw and Mandalay, after the earthquake Access to many areas has become difficult due to the ongoing civil war in Myanmar. It is not clear how the army will be able to carry out relief work.

India's 'Operation Brahma' to help Myanmar

Meanwhile, acting as a first responder, India has launched a relief and rescue operation called 'Operation Brahma' to help Myanmar. On Saturday, India deployed two naval ships to treat the injured. Along with this, an army field hospital with 118 medical personnel has been deployed.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that two Indian naval ships carrying relief material have left for Myanmar. Two more ships will follow them. The first ship left on Saturday morning with 10 tonnes of relief material, while the second ship left in the afternoon. They are expected to reach Yangon by March 31.

Also read: Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 1,644, over 3,400 injured, says military council

