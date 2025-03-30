user
Free gas cylinder for Andhra Pradesh residents! Here’s how to claim under Deepam-2 scheme

Andhra Pradesh's Deepam-2 scheme offers free gas cylinders to eligible ration card holders. Claim your free cylinder by the end of this month, ensuring your Aadhaar and bank details are linked to your gas connection.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 10:40 AM IST

Free Gas Cylinder Scheme: There's only until the end of this month to get the first free gas cylinder under the Deepam-2 scheme. The Commissioner of the Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Department has urged those who haven't received their free gas cylinder to book it quickly. 

article_image2

Free Gas Cylinder

The Andhra government started this scheme last year, giving 3 cylinders free per year. You can get the free gas cylinder every four months: from April to July, August to November, and December to March.

How to Get a Free Gas Cylinder

Everyone with a ration card and a gas connection should check if they're eligible for the free gas cylinder. Make sure your Aadhaar card and bank account number are linked to your gas connection. If your bank account isn't working, fix it right away.

article_image3

Free Gas Cylinder Scheme

According to the government, officials have informed many people since the scheme started. Many people have benefited from it. Those who received the free gas cylinder have had money deposited into their accounts. Officials have said that money hasn't been deposited into many people's accounts due to technical reasons. Officials have urged those who haven't received their free gas cylinder to book it quickly.

Last year, the Andhra government started the free gas cylinder (Deepam-2) scheme for Diwali. People really liked it. Soon after the free gas cylinder scheme started, many people booked cylinders. The money was deposited into their accounts within 48 hours of getting the gas.

article_image4

Andhra Pradesh Free Gas Cylinder

Initially, the number of people eligible for the free gas cylinder scheme started in Andhra Pradesh under Deepam 2 was low compared to the number of ration cards in the state. There are 1.54 crore gas connections in Andhra. According to November's figures last year, 1.08 crore connections were eligible for the free cylinder. Back then, some people didn't have their Aadhaar, ration card, and gas connection linked. That's why fewer people got it. 

