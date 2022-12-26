2 scenic Indian snowy destinations apt for ringing in New Year

While people might be having a gala time with their families now that Christmas is here. Many people also want to go on a trip especially, for celebrating New Years' eve with a bang. For people who have had enough of traveling to exotic foreign destinations, here are the two places in India, the perfect options for ringing in New Year.

Image: Getty Images

While Christmas is here, people are totally enjoying the festive vibes. Since Christmas is already here, the most exciting way to bring an exciting end to the year is to go to a quaint and picturesque destination to enjoy the festive vibes surrounding New Years. And what better way to celebrate the day than a holiday with family? If you are also planning to go out for the New Year holidays but can’t seem to lock in the destination, we are here to help. Here are the two scenic Indian destinations. These places are perfect for ringing in the New Year. ALSO READ: Christmas 2022: Top 3 international destinations to visit during the winter holidays

Image: Getty Images

1. Manali: Manali is one of the most loved hill stations in North India. Situated on the banks of the River Beas, Manali is among the most eye-catching tourist spot in India. The place is not only famed for its beauty, majestic mountains, rich history, and culture but also for places for shopping in Manali from where you can buy souvenirs. When snow and Christmas combine, it creates an ideal atmosphere for this much-anticipated holiday, enhancing its spirit. The awe-inspiring beauty and charm of the hills enhance the ambiance with the start of Christmas, omnipresent throughout New Year's eve, marking a perfect ending to your holiday and leisure time. The exotic pine trees are lovely when covered in snow and decked with lights and decorations. The entire scene is enthralling and appears even more so at night. If you want to experience the true spirit of not only Xmas but also ring in your New Year in the snow and calm, then hire a log house and spend the night under the stars.

Image: Getty Images