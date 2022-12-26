New Years 2023: 3 Ways to maintain your sugar levels in the winter holidays

While, the festive season has arrived with the Christmas and New Year holidays. It is also true that during this time everyone wants to stay off the diet and indulge in sweets and lavish feasts to spend a good time with family and friends. So here are the three ways to maintain your sugar levels in the winter holidays.

Image: Getty Images

Finally, the holiday season has arrived as the most favorite festive eve of Christmas is here. After Christmas eve, the New Year holidays are also in the loop. We know, this is the time for delicious sweets like cakes and candies to be enjoyed with family and friends during these holidays. But, it is also true that with all these sweet treats and delicacies, your sugar levels can escalate and become the reason for many diseases. So, save yourself from this trauma with these easy tips. Here are three tips to maintain your sugar level and keep up with a healthy lifestyle by Preeti Gupta, the Dietician and founder of Perfect Health by Preeti Gupta. ALSO READ: Christmas 2022: Top 3 international destinations to visit during the winter holidays

Image: Getty Images

1. Drink lots of water, nimbu pani, soups, and vegetable juice but no fruit juices: While people love to give their diet and routine gym life a break during these holidays, many also suffer severe diseases and ailments because of the same habit. Drinking water constantly has a lot of health benefits. Drinking liquids like water, nimbu pani, soup, and vegetable juices can dilute glucose concentration in your blood stream hence maintaining your body's sugar level. It can also prevent unnecessary weight gain.

Image: Getty Images

2. Avoid smoking and alcohol: Nowadays, almost every person is health-conscious. Post-COVID-19, people have become more attentive and concerned towards their health. If you like maintaining a constant tab on your sugar level during New Years. You should totally avoid consuming any alcoholic beverage or smoking. Alcohol has excess sugar concentration that can cause severe health issues.

Image: Getty Images