Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why is pind daan performed in Gaya? Significance, reasons, mythological beliefs

    Performing Pind Daan in Gaya holds immense significance in Hinduism. This sacred city is revered as a place for ancestral rituals, where offering Pind Daan is believed to liberate ancestors, guiding them towards salvation and bestowing blessings of peace and prosperity upon the family

    Why is pind daan performed in Gaya? Significance, reasons, mythological beliefs ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 3:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

    The tradition of performing Pind Daan for ancestors in Gaya holds paramount importance in Hinduism. Gaya is considered a sacred site for ancestral rituals and Pind Daan, and performing it here carries religious, spiritual, and mythological significance. This tradition dates back thousands of years and has several religious and historical reasons behind it. In today's article, we will delve into the significance and reasons for performing Pind Daan in Gaya.

    What are the main reasons and significance of performing Pind Daan in Gaya?

    Why is pind daan performed in Gaya? Significance, reasons, mythological beliefs ATG

    1. Mythological Story and Religious Significance:

    Various Hindu scriptures mention Gaya as a sacred place, particularly the Vishnu Purana, Vayu Purana, and Ramayana. It is said that Lord Vishnu himself established the process of Pind Daan here in Gaya.

    What is the story of Gayasur?

    According to mythology, a demon named Gayasur received a boon from the Gods that his body would be so pure that anyone who touched it would attain salvation. Consequently, people began flocking to Gaya for liberation, weakening the practice of righteousness and good deeds on Earth. The Gods then requested Gayasur to return the boon. Gayasur offered his body to Lord Vishnu, who established that place as a sacred pilgrimage site, known today as Gaya. Thus, performing Pind Daan here is believed to grant salvation to ancestors.

    2. Belief in Attaining Salvation in Gaya:

    Hinduism believes that performing Pind Daan in Gaya liberates our ancestors, freeing them from the cycle of rebirth and worldly attachments. This ritual is performed by family members for the peace of their ancestors' souls. Pind Daan in Gaya brings peace to the departed souls and guides them towards the heavenly abode.

    Also Read: Ancestors Visit During Shradh Paksha, Avoid These Mistakes

    3. Religious Pilgrimage Site:

    Why is pind daan performed in Gaya? Significance, reasons, mythological beliefs ATG

    Gaya is associated with Lord Vishnu as a pilgrimage site. The renowned Vishnupad Temple is situated here, believed to be the site of Lord Vishnu's footprints. Performing Pind Daan in this temple is considered especially significant. It is said that Lord Vishnu established the process of Pind Daan here, making it the most auspicious place to offer peace and liberation to ancestors.

    4. Gaya's Significance Linked to Vishnu and Rama:

    Lord Rama also journeyed to Gaya to perform Pind Daan for his father, King Dasharatha. This story is described in detail in the Ramayana, further enhancing the sanctity of Gaya. Being associated with Lord Vishnu, the religious importance of Gaya increases even more. Lord Vishnu is worshipped as the preserver of the universe and the granter of salvation, hence the special significance of Pind Daan here. Lord Rama chose Gaya for the Pind Daan of his father, King Dasharatha.

    5. Natural Setting and Purity:

    The natural and geographical location of Gaya also contributes to its sacredness. This place is situated on the banks of the Falgu River, which is considered holy. During Pind Daan, people perform the final rites and offer prayers for their ancestors on the banks of the Falgu River. This river has held special mythological significance since the Ramayana period.

    6. Importance of Pind Daan during Pitru Paksha:

    Every year, the 15 days from the full moon of the Bhadrapada month to the new moon are known as Pitru Paksha. During this time, thousands of people gather in Gaya to perform Pind Daan for their ancestors. This period is considered highly auspicious for the peace and liberation of ancestral souls.

    7. Social and Familial Significance:

    Performing Pind Daan in Gaya not only grants salvation to ancestors but also brings merit to the family members. It is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and peace to the family, bestowing the blessings of ancestors upon them.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Can alcohol cause memory loss? Effects of wine and beer on brain NTI

    Can alcohol cause memory loss? Effects of wine and beer on brain

    8 Proven strategies to secure a fully funded international scholarship successfully NTI

    8 Proven strategies to secure a fully funded international scholarship successfully

    5 Yummy and nutritious parathas perfect for kids' school lunches NTI

    5 Yummy and nutritious parathas perfect for kids' school lunches

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival NTI

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival

    Signs your child may be experiencing anxiety: Key indicators to watch for NTI

    Signs your child may be experiencing anxiety: Key indicators to watch for

    Recent Stories

    Adding 1 drop of coconut oil does THIS to your belly button, nostrils, fingertips RKK

    Adding 1 drop of coconut oil does THIS to your belly button, nostrils, fingertips

    Lemon juice in black coffee: Know benefits, risks, and side effects AJR

    Lemon juice in black coffee: Know benefits, risks, and side effects

    Avoid FAKE iPhone 16 scams: Essential tips to verify before you order! RTM

    Avoid FAKE iPhone 16 scams: Essential tips to verify before you order!

    Too much ice buildup in your refrigerator? Here's how to prevent it RKK

    Too much ice buildup in your refrigerator? Here's how to prevent it

    Get rid of dandruff in just ONE wash: Try these effective home remedies RTM

    Get rid of dandruff in just ONE wash: Try these effective home remedies

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon