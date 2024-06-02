Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    What lifestyle changes one must adopt while going through chemotherapy or radiation therapy?

    These changes are critical in increasing the body's ability to heal and respond effectively to medical treatments. Some of the recommendations to consider adopting are:

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 2, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Doctors commonly advise implementing various lifestyle modifications to enhance the immune system of individuals undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy. These adjustments are pivotal in improving the body's capacity to recover and react positively to medical interventions. Some of the suggestions to consider embracing include:

    Embracing a Nutrient-Rich Diet: A well-rounded, nutritious diet is a cornerstone for fortifying immunity levels. Opting for foods high in fiber content and those that promote a healthy gut environment, such as probiotics and prebiotics, can offer substantial advantages. Furthermore, steering clear of heavily processed food items assists the body in its healing journey.

    Limiting Tobacco and Alcohol Consumption: The detrimental effects of smoking and excessive alcohol intake on immunity cannot be understated. These habits are known to be carcinogenic and compromise the body's defence mechanisms. By refraining from smoking and moderating alcohol consumption, individuals can amplify the efficacy of cancer treatments and enhance their overall health outcomes.

    Incorporating Physical Activity: Engaging in simple physical activities like walking or light resistance training plays a vital role in preserving muscle mass, boosting strength, and maintaining cardiovascular health. Regular exercise not only diminishes fatigue levels but also helps in alleviating feelings of anxiety and depression, thereby fostering holistic well-being.

     

    Managing Stress Effectively: Elevated stress levels contribute to heightened cortisol levels in the body, consequently triggering inflammation and weakening immunity. Employing strategies to effectively manage stress, such as ensuring adequate sleep to enhance the body's recovery mechanisms, as well as practicing relaxation methods like yoga, meditation, or journaling, can yield significant enhancements in immune system functionality.

    Implementing lifestyle modifications recommended by healthcare professionals can play a crucial role in bolstering the immune system of individuals undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy. By prioritizing aspects such as maintaining a nutritious diet, avoiding harmful habits like smoking and excessive drinking, engaging in regular physical activity, and managing stress effectively, patients can significantly enhance their body's ability to heal and respond positively to treatment. These lifestyle changes not only contribute to the effectiveness of cancer therapies but also promote overall well-being and quality of life during the recovery process.

    -Dr. Sravan Kumar Bodepudi, Consultant - Medical Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada

