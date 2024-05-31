Did you know Shah Rukh Khan loves tandoori chicken? 5 health benefits

Lifestyle
In an interview, Anil Kapoor revealed that Shah Rukh Khan only eats tandoori chicken, and here are some health benefits.
Tandoori chicken is a rich source of protein, which is essential for muscle growth, repair, and overall body function.
Tandoori chicken is low in fat and by using yogurt and spices for marination, it retains flavor without excessive oil or added fats, making it a healthier option.
It has vitamin B and minerals like phosphorus, potassium, and selenium. These play vital roles in energy metabolism, bone health, and immune function.
The spices used in tandoori chicken, such as ginger, garlic, turmeric, and chili powder, are known for their metabolism-boosting properties.
Chicken, including tandoori chicken, is a good source of heme iron, which is more easily absorbed by the body compared to non-heme iron from plant sources.