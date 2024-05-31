 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Did you know Shah Rukh Khan loves tandoori chicken? 5 health benefits

Shah Rukh Khan eats only tandoori chicken

In an interview, Anil Kapoor revealed that Shah Rukh Khan only eats tandoori chicken, and here are some health benefits.

High in Protein

Tandoori chicken is a rich source of protein, which is essential for muscle growth, repair, and overall body function. 

Low in Fat

Tandoori chicken is low in fat and by using yogurt and spices for marination, it retains flavor without excessive oil or added fats, making it a healthier option.

Rich in Vitamins and Minerals

It has vitamin B and minerals like phosphorus, potassium, and selenium. These play vital roles in energy metabolism, bone health, and immune function.

Boosts Metabolism

The spices used in tandoori chicken, such as ginger, garlic, turmeric, and chili powder, are known for their metabolism-boosting properties.

Source of Iron

Chicken, including tandoori chicken, is a good source of heme iron, which is more easily absorbed by the body compared to non-heme iron from plant sources.

