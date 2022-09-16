Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Check out the Vishwakarma aarti and mantras, timings and Puja Vidhi

Vishwakarma Puja, in 2022 falls during Kanya Sankranti on September 17, 2022. According to the Drik Panchang, the Muharat for the puja will begin at 07:36 AM.

On September 17, people celebrate the auspicious day, commonly known as the Vishwakarma Jayanti or Bhadra Sankranti. The day celebrates the birth of Lord Vishwakarma, the world's first architect and the son of Lord Brahma.

He was also regarded as the maker of several exquisite weapons for the gods, earning him the nickname "divine carpenter." He is credited with creating Sthapatya Veda, the science of construction and mechanics, and is referenced in the Rig Veda. Most Indian states, including Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, and Tripura, observe Vishwakarma Puja.

The Gods and Goddesses' architect and carpenter is Lord Vishwakarma. Tomorrow will mark the Vishwakarma Puja celebration for this year. So, before the auspicious day, review the Vishwakarma aarti and mantras.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Date and Auspicious Timings

Vishwakarma Puja, this year falls during Kanya Sankranti on September 17, 2022. According to the Drik Panchang, the Muharat for the puja will begin at 07:36 AM.

Vishwakarma Puja Vidhi

People rise early on the day of the Vishwakarma Puja and take a bath. Then they take a wooden chowki and drape a fresh yellow cloth over it. It is adorned with a statue or image of Lord Ganesh and Lord Vishwakarma. A photograph can also be used. Take some flowers in your right hand after thinking about Lord Vishnu. Recite the mantra while wearing a tilak and eating some rice (Akshat). Leave the blossom in the water and scatter the akshat across the space.

Check out the Vishwakarma aarti lyrics and mantras.

Vishwakarma aarti lyrics

Hum sab utaare aarti tumahri, hey Vishwakarma, hey Vishwakarma

Yug yug se hum hain tere pujari, hey Vishwakarma, hey Vishwakarma

Moodh agyaani naadaan hum hain, puja vidhi se anjaan hum hain

Bhakti ka chahte vardaan hum hain, hey Vishwakarma, hey Vishwakarma.

Nirbal hain tujhse bal mangte, karuna ke pyaas se jal mangte hain

Shraddha ka prabhu jee phal mangte hain, hey Vishwakarma, hey Vishwakarma.

Charanon se humko lagaye hi rakhna, chhaya mein apne chhupaye hi rakhna

Dharm ka yogi banaye hi rakhna, hey Vishwakarma, hey Vishwakarma.

Shrishti mein tera hi raaj hai baba, bhakton ki rakhna tum laaj baba

Dharna na kisi ka mohtaj baba, hey Vishwakarma, hey Vishwakarma.

Dhan, vaibhav, sukh shanti dena, bhay, jan-janjaal se mukti dena

Sankat se ladne ki shakti dena, hey Vishwakarma, hey Vishwakarma.

Tum Vishwapalak, tum Vishakarta, tum Vishwavyapak, tum kashtaharta

Tum gyandaani bhandaar bharta, hey Vishwakarma, hey Vishwakarma.

Hum sab utaare aarti tumahri hey Vishwakarma, hey Vishwakarma

Bolo Bhagwan Vishwakarma ki jai...

Vishwakarma puja mantras

Mantra 1

OM Vishwakarmaya Namah

Shilpakari Namo Namah

Mangalkari Namo Namah

Chakradhari Namo Namah

Mantra 2

OM Aadhara Shaktape Namah

OM Kumayi Namah

OM Anantam Namah

OM Prithivyay Namah