Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Check out the Vishwakarma aarti and mantras, timings and Puja Vidhi

    Vishwakarma Puja, in 2022 falls during Kanya Sankranti on September 17, 2022. According to the Drik Panchang, the Muharat for the puja will begin at 07:36 AM.

    Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Check out the Vishwakarma aarti and mantras, timings and Puja Vidhi RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 7:57 PM IST

    On September 17, people celebrate the auspicious day, commonly known as the Vishwakarma Jayanti or Bhadra Sankranti. The day celebrates the birth of Lord Vishwakarma, the world's first architect and the son of Lord Brahma. 

    He was also regarded as the maker of several exquisite weapons for the gods, earning him the nickname "divine carpenter." He is credited with creating Sthapatya Veda, the science of construction and mechanics, and is referenced in the Rig Veda. Most Indian states, including Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, and Tripura, observe Vishwakarma Puja.

    Also Read: 4 herbs that help you to manage PCOS symptoms naturally

    The Gods and Goddesses' architect and carpenter is Lord Vishwakarma. Tomorrow will mark the Vishwakarma Puja celebration for this year. So, before the auspicious day, review the Vishwakarma aarti and mantras.

    Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Date and Auspicious Timings 
    Vishwakarma Puja, this year falls during Kanya Sankranti on September 17, 2022. According to the Drik Panchang, the Muharat for the puja will begin at 07:36 AM. 

    Vishwakarma Puja Vidhi 
    People rise early on the day of the Vishwakarma Puja and take a bath. Then they take a wooden chowki and drape a fresh yellow cloth over it. It is adorned with a statue or image of Lord Ganesh and Lord Vishwakarma. A photograph can also be used. Take some flowers in your right hand after thinking about Lord Vishnu. Recite the mantra while wearing a tilak and eating some rice (Akshat). Leave the blossom in the water and scatter the akshat across the space.

    Also Read: Teenagers going through their first heartbreak? Gere are parental tips to comfort them

    Check out the Vishwakarma aarti lyrics and mantras.
    Vishwakarma aarti lyrics

    Hum sab utaare aarti tumahri, hey Vishwakarma, hey Vishwakarma

    Yug yug se hum hain tere pujari, hey Vishwakarma, hey Vishwakarma

    Moodh agyaani naadaan hum hain, puja vidhi se anjaan hum hain

    Bhakti ka chahte vardaan hum hain, hey Vishwakarma, hey Vishwakarma.

    Nirbal hain tujhse bal mangte, karuna ke pyaas se jal mangte hain

    Shraddha ka prabhu jee phal mangte hain, hey Vishwakarma, hey Vishwakarma.

    Charanon se humko lagaye hi rakhna, chhaya mein apne chhupaye hi rakhna

    Dharm ka yogi banaye hi rakhna, hey Vishwakarma, hey Vishwakarma.

    Shrishti mein tera hi raaj hai baba, bhakton ki rakhna tum laaj baba

    Dharna na kisi ka mohtaj baba, hey Vishwakarma, hey Vishwakarma.

    Dhan, vaibhav, sukh shanti dena, bhay, jan-janjaal se mukti dena

    Sankat se ladne ki shakti dena, hey Vishwakarma, hey Vishwakarma.

    Tum Vishwapalak, tum Vishakarta, tum Vishwavyapak, tum kashtaharta

    Tum gyandaani bhandaar bharta, hey Vishwakarma, hey Vishwakarma.

    Hum sab utaare aarti tumahri hey Vishwakarma, hey Vishwakarma

    Bolo Bhagwan Vishwakarma ki jai...

    Vishwakarma puja mantras

    Mantra 1

    OM Vishwakarmaya Namah

    Shilpakari Namo Namah

    Mangalkari Namo Namah

    Chakradhari Namo Namah

    Mantra 2

    OM Aadhara Shaktape Namah

    OM Kumayi Namah

    OM Anantam Namah

    OM Prithivyay Namah

     

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 7:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prevention is better than cure -5 steps that can help you prevent diabetes SUR

    Prevention is better than cure -5 steps that can help you prevent diabetes

    4 herbs that help you to manage PCOS symptoms naturally SUR

    4 herbs that help you to manage PCOS symptoms naturally

    Teenagers going through their first heartbreak; here are parental tips to comfort them sur

    Teenagers going through their first heartbreak? Gere are parental tips to comfort them

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 16 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 16, 2022: Lucky day for Cancer, Virgo; be careful Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for September 16 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 16, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    sexy video pictures Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez packs a punch with kickboxing moves leaves fans drooling snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez packs a punch with kickboxing moves; leaves fans drooling

    Maharashtra PSC SI Mains admit card 2022 released; know how to download - adt

    Maharashtra PSC SI Mains admit card 2022 released; know how to download

    8 km long waiting time up to 14 hours Queue for Queen Elizabeth lying in state paused after reaching capacity gcw

    8-km long, waiting up to 14 hours: Queue for Queen's lying-in-state paused after reaching capacity

    Lemur requests two boys to scratch its back; Anand Mahindra shared viral video - gps

    Lemur requests two boys to scratch its back; Anand Mahindra shared viral video

    Narendra Modi Birthday 6 famous slogans given by Prime Minister gcw

    Narendra Modi Birthday: 6 famous slogans given by Prime Minister

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon