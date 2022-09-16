Teenagers going through their first heartbreak? Gere are parental tips to comfort them

Heartbreak can be challenging for anyone, but it is tougher for teenagers with all the changes in their hormones. As a parent, here are a few things you can do to comfort them.

When your teenager is going through a heartbreak, it can be difficult for you to see them go through it as a parent. Some teenagers tend to sit in their room with loud music, sink in their thoughts, and go through their heartbreak without sharing it with anyone, and some lose their appetite, which will also affect their health. These signs may also lead to depression. You will be eager to intervene and make them feel better, but you will also have to respect their boundary. Here are a few ways to help them without crossing their limits and help them feel better.

Do not scold them for falling in love: Having romantic feelings toward someone can be expected during this age, and most parents find it problematic that the teenager has fallen in love. But it makes them feel bad about falling in love or scolding them. This will make them think they cannot share their feelings with you. They will stop sharing things with you, which is not a good sign.

Respect their space: It is always essential to give them their space and not intervene, even if they are individuals, so respecting their personal space is always good. It would help if you assured them that you aren’t being sneaky by checking their phones and personal journals. This will make break their trust in you.

Be friendly with them: When you are friendly with your teenager, they tend to share more things with you and will be more open about the things they are facing personally. It will also increase the comfort level you have with them. You can be the first to initiate it by sharing about the things you went through as a teenager and talking about your first crush to them. Being friendly will create a better bond between both of you.