Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    VIRAL video alert!: Golden Retriever named Oscar sells 'Vada Paw'; Kusha Kapila wants his location (WATCH)

    Bengaluru's popular celebrity pet dog Oscar was spotted selling vada paws in a cute street food stall. Would you like to have some vada paw? Check this out

    VIRAL video alert!: Golden Retriever named Oscar sells 'Vada Paw'; Kusha Kapila wants his location (WATCH) RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 8:52 PM IST

    We see unique content whenever we scroll social media pages, especially Instagram reels. Sometimes, it is about travel, makeup, or food. Today, we came across a street food stall or seller doing something unusual. Well, this time, we found the most adorable 'vada paw' vendor, and the stall is owned by none other than Oscar, the popular pet dog on social media. 

    Are you confused? Check out this video where you can see a Golden Retriever making a vada pav in his cute small stall, wearing a headband and colourful clips all around his neck.

    The video begins with the Golden Retriever standing at a food stall to earn money for his treats. The furry vendor, named “VADA PAW,” sells four types of vada paw: Butter Paw Rs 30, Cheese Paw Rs 40, Tandoori Paw Rs 60, and Pawsome Paw Rs 80. So, wanna try?

    The cutest aspect of the video is how the dog genuinely follows all of the processes of creating this popular street meal. From cooking vada to frying chillies to stacking everything, the reel is undeniably the cutest thing on the internet.

    Instagram users just loved this cute video of the doggo. Watching the dog make vada pav and manage his stall looks like a lot of fun, right? Netizens fully support this adorable young seller and wish to visit his stand. 

    One commented, “Delhi k hyped Vada paav se acha ye paw hai 😍🔥.”Someone is all ready to splurge as the comment read, “take all my money.” 

    Another comment read, “The details in this video. The hair band 😂 pins as mics 😂 4 hi milenge 😂.. Duniya bolega sundar doggo hai na isliye bheed hai 😂😂.”

    People living in other cities eagerly await the taste of the special vada paw made by the pet dog. Not just Oscars' fans but even social media star and actress Kusha Kapila shared the video and asked for the pooch's location: " Location to bata do yaar."

    VIRAL video alert!: Golden Retriever named Oscar sells 'Vada Paw'; Kusha Kapila wants his location (WATCH) RBA

    Oscar lives with his little brother Karma (German Shepherd) in Bengaluru with their mother, Pooja Sharma. The dogs' Instagram account, oscarnkarma, has over 168K followers and counting. 

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 9:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    7 types of Gold investment in 2024: ETFs to mining stocks and more RBA EAI

    7 types of Gold investment in 2024: ETFs to mining stocks and more

    Ram Navami 2024: The 6 avatars of Lord Vishnu before incarnation to Rama RKK

    Ram Navami 2024: The 6 avatars of Lord Vishnu before incarnation to Rama

    Ram Navami 2024: Will banks will be closed on April 17? Here's what we know gcw

    Ram Navami 2024: Will banks be closed on April 17? Here's what we know

    When is Ram Navami? April 16 or 17? Know correct date, muhurat timings and important things to do RKK

    When is Ram Navami? April 16 or 17? Know correct date, muhurat timings and important things to do

    Planning Amarnath Yatra this year? Know dates, routes, registration details RKK

    Planning Amarnath Yatra this year? Know dates, routes, registration details

    Recent Stories

    Will we attack other nations?': Raghuram Rajan stokes row with why India needs to be superpower (WATCH) gcw

    'Will we attack other nations?': Raghuram Rajan stokes row with why India needs to be superpower (WATCH)

    cricket SRK's inspirational speech for KKR evokes 'Chak De! India' vibes; Fans nostalgic (WATCH) osf

    SRK's inspirational speech for KKR evokes 'Chak De! India' vibes; Fans nostalgic (WATCH)

    Chinese company introduces unhappy leave employees can skip work when feeling down gcw

    Chinese company introduces ‘unhappy leave’, employees can skip work when feeling down

    Tum Bollywood star banogi Woman claiming to be Ravi Kishan's daughter shares 'promises' made (WATCH) snt

    'Tum Bollywood star banogi': Woman claiming to be Ravi Kishan's daughter shares 'promises' made (WATCH)

    PM Modi's savage response to Rahul Gandhi's 'Ek Jhatke Main Garibi Hata Dunga' goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi's savage response to Rahul Gandhi's 'Ek Jhatke Main Garibi Hata Dunga' goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon