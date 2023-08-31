Travel Sickness: 6 proven tips to lessen discomfort and enjoy your every journey

Travel sickness, also known as motion sickness, can turn a promising journey into an uncomfortable ordeal. Whether you're on a road trip, a cruise, or an airplane ride, the sensation of motion can trigger symptoms like nausea, dizziness, and sweating. However, there are several strategies you can employ to alleviate travel sickness and make your journeys more enjoyable. Remember that everyone's tolerance for motion varies, so it might take some trial and error to find the strategies that work best for you. It's also worth noting that with repeated exposure to motion, some individuals can develop a degree of tolerance over time. However, if your travel sickness persists or significantly hinders your ability to enjoy journeys, consulting a healthcare professional is recommended.

Here are six helpful tips:

1. Choose Your Seat Wisely

When traveling by car, bus, train, or airplane, your choice of seating can greatly influence your comfort. Opt for a seat where motion is minimized, such as over the wings in an airplane or by the window in a car or bus. These positions provide more visual stability and can help reduce feelings of nausea.

2. Focus on the Horizon

Fixing your gaze on a stable point in the distance, such as the horizon or a distant mountain, can help recalibrate your sense of balance and reduce the onset of motion sickness. Avoid reading, staring at screens, or any activity that requires close-up focus during travel, as it can exacerbate symptoms.

3. Fresh Air and Ventilation

Proper ventilation can make a significant difference in how you feel during travel. Ensure that you have access to fresh air by opening a window or adjusting the air conditioning. A flow of fresh air can help alleviate stuffiness and reduce feelings of nausea.

4. Stay Hydrated and Avoid Heavy Meals

Dehydration and heavy meals can worsen feelings of queasiness. Stay hydrated by sipping water throughout your journey, and opt for light, easily digestible snacks rather than heavy meals. Avoid alcohol and overly spicy or greasy foods, as they can contribute to discomfort.

5. Acupressure and Wristbands

Consider using acupressure bands or wristbands that are designed to alleviate motion sickness. These bands apply gentle pressure to specific points on your wrists, which is believed to help rebalance your body and alleviate nausea. Many travelers find these bands effective in reducing symptoms.

6. Medication and Natural Remedies

If your travel sickness is severe, consult a healthcare professional about over-the-counter or prescription medication options. Certain medications, such as antihistamines, can help prevent or alleviate symptoms. Additionally, natural remedies like ginger in various forms (ginger tea, ginger candies, etc.) have been shown to have anti-nausea properties and might provide relief.