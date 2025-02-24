Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks

Do you spend a lot of time using your phone while sitting on the toilet seat? If so, you need to be careful. This habit can make you sick and it is also becoming a major health concern worldwide.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 5:19 PM IST

Medical experts are expressing concern about the dangerous increase in cases of hemorrhoids and anal fistulas in adults. They believe that sitting in the toilet for long periods while using mobile phones is responsible for this.

Diseases caused by excessive phone use in toilet

According to an India Today report, Dr. Jignesh Gandhi, Senior Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Gleneagles Hospital in Mumbai, has stated that lifestyle habits and excessive phone use in toilets are causing illnesses in people.

Dr. Ravi Ranjan stated that ESIC Hospital has seen more than 500 cases of hemorrhoids and fistulas in 1 year. Poor lifestyle, low water intake, junk food consumption, and spending more time on mobile phones are responsible for this.

Dr. Birbal stated that poor diet and sitting in the toilet for long periods of time cause constipation problems. This causes painful swelling which later turns into hemorrhoids and even anal fistulas. To avoid this, it is important to consume fiber-rich foods, drink enough water, and avoid sitting in the toilet for too long.

