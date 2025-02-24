Suniel Shetty, PETA India and CUPA gift life-size mechanical elephant to Shri Umamaheshwara Temple

Davanagere – Renowned actor Suniel Shetty, non-governmental organisations People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA) has gifted a life-size mechanical elephant, Umamaheshwara to Karnataka’s Shri Umamaheshwara Veerabhadreshwara Temple at Shilamatha, Tavarekere in recognition of the temple’s decision never to own or hire live elephants—an initiative sponsored by Thackersey Group. Today, Umamaheshwara was welcomed to the temple through an inauguration ceremony, followed by a Mangala Vadhyam performance.

Shri Umamaheshwara Veerabhadreshwara Temple is the first temple in the district of Davanagere to have this technology. Umamaheshwara will be used to conduct ceremonies at the temple safely and cruelty-free, helping real elephants stay with their families in the jungle.

Umamaheshwara, was unveiled by Honorable Member of Legislative Assembly of Davanagere Constituency Shri. Basavaraju V Shivaganga, and was attended by Shri Dr Dhananjaya Sarji, Range Forest Officer of Channagiri Range, Smt Shwetha Viswanath, Former Member of the Legislative Assembly, Shri. K. Madal Virupaskshappan, and the head of Shilamatha, Tavarekere Shri Renuka Shivacharaya Swamiji, also joined the inauguration and celebrations. The inauguration included spiritual leaders Shri Rachoteshwara Shivacharaya Swamiji and Dr. Abhinava Sidaalinga Shivacharya Swamiji.



“Wild elephants are seed dispersers and help regulate climate change through their effect on trees,” says Suniel Shetty. “For the sake of elephant welfare and the Earth, I am thrilled to work with PETA India and CUPA on this vital project that protects God’s creations while allowing us to engage in traditional rituals and ceremonies.”



Member of Legislative Assembly of Davanagere, Shri. Basavaraju V Shivaganga says, “Umamaheshwara looks just like a real elephant, we appreciate Shri Umamaheshwara Veerabhadreshwara temple and want to encourage other temples to use a mechanical elephant to end cruelty against captive elephants”.

Former Member of Legislative Assembly Shri. K. Madal Virupaskshappa says, “Umamaheshwara gifted to the Shri Umamaheshwara Veerabhadreshwara Temple is a great alternative since it is cruelty-free. It would be good if we promoted and replaced real elephants with mechanical elephants all over the country to protect wildlife.”



Chief Swamiji of the Shilamatha, Shri Renuka Shivacharya says, "We are truly elated to welcome this mechanical elephant, Umamaheshwara, who will ensure our rituals are performed in the safest, most animal-friendly manner”. Swamiji added, "We urge other temples to adopt a mechanical elephant instead of a real elephant at their respective locations."

Jalaj Kalra from Thackersey Foundation says, "We believe that initiatives like this will slowly but surely bring positive change to how animals are perceived in India."



Elephants are intelligent, active, and gregarious wild animals. In captivity, they are trained to be used in processions through beatings, the use of weapons and force. Most elephants held captive in temples and other places suffer from excruciating foot problems and leg wounds due to chaining to concrete for hours on end. Most are denied adequate food, water, veterinary care, and any semblance of a natural life. Under these hellish conditions, many elephants become intensely frustrated and lash out, sometimes killing mahouts or other humans or animals. According to figures compiled by the Heritage Animal Task Force, captive elephants killed 526 people in Kerala in a 15-year period. Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran, who has been in captivity for about 40 years and is one of the most often used elephants in Kerala’s festival circuit, has reportedly killed 13 individuals – six mahouts, four women, and three elephants.



PETA India ignited the sympathetic movement to replace live elephants in temples at the beginning of 2023. Now, at least thirteen mechanical elephants are used in temples across south India, of which PETA India was involved with donating eight. Mechanical elephants are 3-meter-tall and weigh 800 kilograms. They are made with rubber, fibre, metal, mesh, foam, and steel and run on five motors. A mechanical elephant looks, feels, and can be used like a real elephant. It can shake its head, move its ears and eyes, swish its tail, lift its trunk, and even spray water. They can be climbed upon, and a seat can be affixed on the back. They can be operated simply by plugging and playing with electricity. They can be taken through the streets and are mounted on a wheelbase, allowing them to be moved and pushed around for rituals and processions.



Shri Umamaheshwara Veerabhadreshwara Temple at the Shilamatha, Tavarekere in Davanagere, Karnataka, is a 1200-year-old ancient temple and an eminent pilgrimage centre. Sri Renuka Shivacharya Swamiji is the head of Shilamatha, Tavarekere. The temple is famous for the annual Gramada Jatra Mahotsava, Shravana Masa Pooja, and Karthika Masa Deepotsava; thousands of devotees attend it yearly.



PETA India – whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to use for entertainment or abuse in any other way” – opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETAIndia.com or follow the group on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

