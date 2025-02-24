Thyroid superfoods: Fight fatigue and weakness with THESE diet changes

Proper diet can heal many health issues. One such most common health issue despite age is Thyroid. Here is the list of superfoods that can help you to deal with thyroid. These are accessible and affordable in our daily lives.

The thyroid is an important gland that controls the body's metabolism. When it does not function properly, problems like fatigue, weakness, weight gain or loss, hair loss, and mood swings can occur. If you are also feeling constant fatigue and weakness due to thyroid, then definitely include these superfoods in your diet.

Thyroid superfoods:

1. Walnuts and flax seeds

Walnuts and flax seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and selenium, which keep the thyroid gland healthy. They are helpful in reducing inflammation in the body and relieving fatigue.

You can eat 4-5 walnuts and 1 teaspoon of flax seeds every morning. Soaked walnuts work better for the thyroid.

2. Yogurt and cottage cheese

Yogurt and cottage cheese are rich in protein, calcium, and probiotics, which maintain the balance of thyroid hormones. These improve digestion, which maintains energy in the body.

Include cottage cheese with curd and salad in breakfast or lunch. 3. Green leafy vegetables Green vegetables like spinach, fenugreek, mustard, and bathua are a good source of iron and magnesium, which are helpful in reducing fatigue and weakness. The antioxidants present in them keep the thyroid gland healthy. How to eat? Eat them as a vegetable, soup, or paratha.

4. Coconut water and dry fruits

Coconut water contains natural electrolytes, which keep the body hydrated and help relieve fatigue. Almonds, cashews, and raisins contain zinc and selenium, which improve thyroid function.

Drink a glass of coconut water daily and eat 5-6 soaked almonds, 2-3 cashews, and 5 raisins. It helps maintain your diet.

5. Whole grains (oats, brown rice, quinoa)

Whole grains are rich in fiber and complex carbohydrates, which provide long-lasting energy to the body and improve metabolism. They keep blood sugar balanced and help the thyroid gland function properly.

Include brown rice, oats, or quinoa in breakfast or lunch. You can also make tasty recipes using the oats, quinoa, and brown rice, making a delightful meal.

Important note:

It is very important to follow the right diet when you have thyroid problems. By including superfoods like walnuts, yogurt, green vegetables, coconut water, and whole grains in your diet, you can get relief from fatigue and weakness. Improve your thyroid health and stay full of energy by adopting the right diet and healthy lifestyle!

Causes of Thyroid:

Thyroid disorders can be caused by various factors, including iodine deficiency, autoimmune diseases like Hashimoto's thyroiditis or Graves' disease, genetic predisposition, radiation exposure, certain medications, and inflammation. These factors can lead to either hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) or hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid), resulting in a range of symptoms affecting metabolism, energy levels, and overall health. Proper diagnosis and treatment are essential for managing thyroid conditions.

