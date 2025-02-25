Maha Shivratri 2025: Dry Day alert in THESE major cities, Here's why

Maha Shiv Ratri is one of the most ccelebrated and auspicious festivals in India. This day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and to ensure peaceful celebrations, The government of these cities took a great step to peaceful prayers. 

Maha Shivratri 2025: Dry Day alert in THESE major cities, Here's why MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 4:42 PM IST

Maha Shivratri, one of the most significant and important Hindu Festivals in an year. This festival is celebrated on February 26th 2025. This auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and devotees pray to Lord Shiva. Devotees offer prayers, fasting and night long prayers across India. As the festival approaches, The Government took a big step towards the celebration. 

Dry Day alert in THESE major cities:

Many citizens are curious about whether it will be a dry day in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Noida to control the public nuisance. In Delhi, the government has announced that February 26, 2025, will be a dry day on the account of Maha Shivratri festival. This means that the sale of alcohol will be prohibited in the city, and all liquor shops, bars, and restaurants serving alcohol will remain closed for the day of Maha Shiva Ratri.

ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2025: Ideal shivling size for home worship; Check HERE 

Similarly, other major cities like Mumbai, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Nodia also took a step forward to make the city peaceful for the devotees to pray for their God without any disturbance. The governments of these states declared that the liquor sales will be banned across the state for one day of Maha Shivaratri. Authorities will also be checking on the implementation of this rule and will punish severely if anyone breaks the rule.

On Maha Shiva Ratri, devotees fast all day and ends their fast in the evening with a prayer. And they also spend all night praying to Lord Shiva and they gather in temples to chant mantras to celebrate Maha Shiva Ratri. It is believed that chanting mantras all night can make your wishes come true. And the authorities are going to be responsible for the safety of the devotees at night near temples to ensure peaceful celebration of the festival. 

ALSO READ: Gautham Vasudev Menon turns 52: 5 Best films redenifining Love

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

All about Hiccups: Causes, Remedies, warning signals to health issues MEG

All about Hiccups: Causes, Remedies, warning signals to health issues

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks shk

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks

Suniel Shetty, PETA India and CUPA gift life-size mechanical elephant to Shri Umamaheshwara Veerabhadreshwara Temple RBA

Suniel Shetty, PETA India and CUPA gift life-size mechanical elephant to Shri Umamaheshwara Temple

Thyroid superfoods: Fight fatigue and weakness with THESE diet changes MEG

Thyroid superfoods: Fight fatigue and weakness with THESE diet changes

Sharing a Room with Your Sister? Important Dos and Don'ts for a Stronger Bond MEG

Sharing a Room with Your Sister? Important Dos and Don'ts for a Stronger Bond

Recent Stories

Ricky Ponting lauds Kohli's clutch century against Pakistan, calls him best ODI player he has ever seen dmn

Ricky Ponting lauds Kohli's clutch century against Pakistan, calls him best ODI player he has ever seen

Mango season alert! Learn to spot real mangoes and avoid harmful chemicals gcw

Mango season alert! Learn to spot real mangoes and avoid harmful chemicals

GTA 6 isnt the only big release check out these 6 exciting take two titles gcw

GTA 6 isn’t the only big release! Check out THESE 6 exciting Take-Two titles

WPL 2025: RCB captain Smriti Mandhana apologizes to Ellyse Perry after super over defeat against UPW HRD

WPL 2025: RCB captain Smriti Mandhana apologizes to Ellyse Perry after super over defeat against UPW

Maha Shivratri 2025 Holiday: Are banks, Indian stock market open on February 26? Here's what we know RBA

Maha Shivratri 2025 Holiday: Are banks, Indian stock market open on February 26? Here's what we know

Recent Videos

Speaker Vasudev Devnani Gets EMOTIONAL in Rajasthan Assembly over Recent Protests!

Speaker Vasudev Devnani Gets EMOTIONAL in Rajasthan Assembly over Recent Protests!

Video Icon
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh, Triveni Sangam | Asianet Newsable

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh, Triveni Sangam | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Modi-Modi’ Chants DISRUPT Delhi Assembly During LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s Address! | Asianet Newsable

'Modi-Modi’ Chants DISRUPT Delhi Assembly During LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s Address! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Telangana Govt School Transformed into TRAIN-THEMED Campus to Attract Students! | Asianet Newsable

Telangana Govt School Transformed into TRAIN-THEMED Campus to Attract Students! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi Speaker SUSPENDS 12 AAP MLAs, Including Atishi & Gopal Rai | Assembly Chaos Unfolds!

Delhi Speaker SUSPENDS 12 AAP MLAs, Including Atishi & Gopal Rai | Assembly Chaos Unfolds!

Video Icon