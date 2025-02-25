Maha Shivratri 2025: Dry Day alert in THESE major cities, Here's why

Maha Shiv Ratri is one of the most ccelebrated and auspicious festivals in India. This day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and to ensure peaceful celebrations, The government of these cities took a great step to peaceful prayers.

Maha Shivratri, one of the most significant and important Hindu Festivals in an year. This festival is celebrated on February 26th 2025. This auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and devotees pray to Lord Shiva. Devotees offer prayers, fasting and night long prayers across India. As the festival approaches, The Government took a big step towards the celebration.

Dry Day alert in THESE major cities:

Many citizens are curious about whether it will be a dry day in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Noida to control the public nuisance. In Delhi, the government has announced that February 26, 2025, will be a dry day on the account of Maha Shivratri festival. This means that the sale of alcohol will be prohibited in the city, and all liquor shops, bars, and restaurants serving alcohol will remain closed for the day of Maha Shiva Ratri.

Similarly, other major cities like Mumbai, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Nodia also took a step forward to make the city peaceful for the devotees to pray for their God without any disturbance. The governments of these states declared that the liquor sales will be banned across the state for one day of Maha Shivaratri. Authorities will also be checking on the implementation of this rule and will punish severely if anyone breaks the rule.

On Maha Shiva Ratri, devotees fast all day and ends their fast in the evening with a prayer. And they also spend all night praying to Lord Shiva and they gather in temples to chant mantras to celebrate Maha Shiva Ratri. It is believed that chanting mantras all night can make your wishes come true. And the authorities are going to be responsible for the safety of the devotees at night near temples to ensure peaceful celebration of the festival.

