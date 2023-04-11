Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Smoking to stress to poor diet-7 lifestyle practices that impact fertility and reproductive health

    A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and healthy fats can help with fertility and reproductive health Other lifestyle factors, including as exercise, sleep, and stress management, can have an influence on reproductive health in addition to food.

    A healthy weight, frequent exercise, and a well-balanced diet are all essential for fertility. Excess body weight can disturb women's hormonal balance, resulting in irregular menstruation periods and ovulation issues. Similarly, underweight women may have irregular or even full menstrual cycles. Being overweight in males can cause hormonal abnormalities and lower sperm quality.

    A nutritious diet rich in fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats can boost fertility. A variety of lifestyle decisions might also have an influence on your reproductive health. Among them are:

    Smoking: Tobacco use has been related to both male and female infertility. It can also raise women's chances of miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy.

    Alcohol consumption:  Heavy alcohol intake can reduce sperm count and motility in males, resulting in irregular menstrual cycles and reproductive concerns in women.

    Drug use: Using illegal drugs such as cocaine, heroin, and marijuana can lead to fertility issues in both men and women. These drugs can decrease sperm count and motility in men, affecting women's ovulation and menstrual cycles.

    Poor diet: A diet heavy in processed foods, sweets, and saturated fats can harm reproductive health. It can cause an increase in inflammation in the body, which can have an impact on fertility.

    Lack of exercise: Exercise on a regular basis is vital for general health, including reproductive health. Obesity is linked to reproductive concerns in both men and women who maintain sedentary lifestyles.

    Stress: Chronic stress can cause hormonal imbalances and impair fertility. It is critical to find techniques to handle stress, such as via exercise, meditation, or counselling.

    Sexually transmitted infections (STIs): In women, STIs including chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and syphilis can induce pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), which can lead to infertility. In males, STIs can induce testicular inflammation as well as a reduction in sperm count and motility.

    It is essential to adopt healthy lifestyle choices to maintain good reproductive health. If you are experiencing fertility issues, speaking with a healthcare provider for guidance and support is recommended.

