Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sharad Purnima 2023: Pregnant women should take these precautions during this time

    Explore the traditions and beliefs surrounding Sharad Purnima, the festival of the full moon. Learn about customs for pregnant women during lunar eclipses to protect their babies from negative energies.

    Sharad Purnima 2023: Pregnant women should take these precautions during this time SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Sharad Purnima also known as Ashwin Purnima, is the day of full moon in Hindu lunar month of Ashwin. It usually falls in September or October. Sharad Purnima marks the beginning of autumn season and is celebrated with various rituals and traditions. One of the main followed traditions involves the observance of fast and worship of the moon by many Hindus. This year's Sharad Purnima will fall on October 28 coinciding with Lunar eclipse. 

    Sharad Purnima 2023: Pregnant women should take these precautions during this time SHG

    The period preceding a Lunar eclipse also known as Chandra Grahan, is considered inauspicious in Hindu tradition due to the belief that negative energies pervade the Earth at this time. The period is called Sutak Kaal, and many activities are avoided during it. For pregnant women, there are some rules in Hindu astrology that they must follow to avoid negativity.


    1. Pregnant women are advised to not eat or drink anything to prevent negative influences on the baby.
    2. Pregnant women should also avoid looking at the moon or exposing themselves to moonlight during an eclipse.

    Sharad Purnima 2023: Pregnant women should take these precautions during this time SHG


    3. Avoid outdoor activities: It is suggested in certain cultures that pregnant women should avoid going outside during a lunar eclipse to prevent any negative effects.
    4. Don't engage in strenuous activities: Pregnant women might be advised to refrain from strenuous activities during an eclipse to ensure the safety of the baby.
    5. To protect the child from negative energy pregnant women should avoid sharp objects like knife, needles or scissors.

    Sharad Purnima 2023: Pregnant women should take these precautions during this time SHG


    6. Recite prayers or mantras: In certain cultures, pregnant women may be encouraged to pray or recite mantras during a lunar eclipse for protection and well-being.
    7. Some cultures say that taking a ritual bath before and after the eclipse can cleanse and purify oneself. So pregnant women should do this for the cleansing their aura and protecting the child.

    ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2023 date: Is it on 31st october or 1st November?

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cashew to Almonds: 7 dry-fruits to keep the festive glow in your skin intact ATG EAI

    Cashew to Almonds: 7 dry-fruits to keep the festive glow in your skin intact

    Kojagori Laxmi Puja 2023: The story of Jagat Seth and Ma Laxmi ATG EAI

    Kojagori Laxmi Puja 2023: The story of Jagat Seth and Ma Laxmi

    Cranky Co-Worker Day 2023: How to celebrate this unique day in office? ATG EAI

    Cranky Co-Worker Day 2023: How to celebrate this unique day in office?

    Innovations in Breast Reconstruction: 3D printing, advanced techniques, and role of AI RBA

    Innovations in Breast Reconstruction: 3D printing, advanced techniques, and role of AI

    Numerology Prediction for October 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for October 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels AJR

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see! SHG

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon