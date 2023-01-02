Saudi Arabia And Lionel Messi Are Calling; Are You Ready To Discover A New Side Of Yourself?

A special itinerary will guide you through the cultural, heritage, and leisure experiences in Saudi Arabia, while you follow the footsteps of the G.O.A.T of football.

If you are looking for a new adventure andto discover a new side of yourself, Saudi Arabia is open. With a new global tourism campaign titled Discover a New Side of Yourself in Arabia, Saudi Arabia is rolling out a red carpet to visitors around the world.

The face of the unique travel experience is none other than the global football icon Lionel Messi.

It was in May 2022, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi partnered with Saudi Arabia to promote the underexplored, authentic home of Arabia.

The highlights of the ultimate Arabian experience include bustling souks, majestic UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Rijal Almaa, captivating natural beauty of AlUla's Elephant Rock. History buffs can deep dive into Diriyah to explore the birthplace of the first Saudi state and experience Hafawah, the incomparable culture of Arabia's hospitality.

For intrepid travelers, Saudi Arabia is a reward. From the serene coastal views of the Red Sea to the deep-rooted history of Al Balad in Jeddah, you are never short of an adventure. Travelers who want to indulge in luxury can choose their dose of euphoria anywhere, from AlUla to Riyadh, where visitors can enjoy MDLBEAST, the region's biggest electronic music festival.



Disclaimer: This is a featured content