Post-Diwali: How to reduce weight after overeating sweets and oily food; know how to detoxify your body

Follow these post-Diwali detoxes if you are concerned about overindulging in the celebration to return to your regular, healthy self.

Being surrounded by mountains of laddus, barfi, namkeens, and other enticing treats during Diwali may make it challenging to maintain a balanced diet. During the Diwali celebrations, many of us must have overindulged in kaju katlis, soan papdis, chaats, pizza, spaghetti, and fried foods. Then, what? Added tension, regret, remorse, and weight gain. Follow these post-Diwali detoxes if you are concerned about overindulging over the celebration to get back to your regular, healthy self.

Lemon Drink

Drinking lemon water diuretic the body and aids in detoxification. Warm lemon water without salt is a great way to start your day. Drink some lemon water with rock salt after two hours. Repeat this process three times daily, drinking a glass of coconut water after two hours.

Eat veggies

Vegetables should be eaten daily in portions of two to three. Pick veggies that have been roasted, sautéed, or seasoned simply with masala or tadka. Consume peas, beans, green leafy vegetables, and carrots to increase your fibre intake and help your body eliminate toxins.

Snacks

Choose dry fruits and nuts as snacks instead of cookies and fritters. Also available is fresh fruit.

There are many reasons why post-Diwali detox is important -

Cut down sugar intake

Our bodies get more insulin-dependent as we ingest more sugar, whether in the form of mithai, drinks, or anything else. As a result, our pancreas experiences stress, which may subsequently cause weight gain, diabetes, and chronic tiredness.

Terminate Toxins

We may relax and recharge our organs through detoxification. It aids in the removal of toxins from your body that were taken in through calorie-dense foods.

Maintain Weight

The majority of people put on weight when celebrating. Therefore, detoxification aids in calorie restriction and weight loss. Making the appropriate meal selections can help you maintain your weight after the event.