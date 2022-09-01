Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Planning to change ceiling wallpaper? Here are some tips

    Here are a few ways of how ceiling wallpaper can help add the 'wow' factor to your home.
     

    Planning to change ceiling wallpaper? Here are some tips
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 7:15 AM IST

    Wallpaper has made a comeback in a whole new way, and this time to redecorate your ceilings where it is least expected. Adorned ceilings evoke memories of travel and all the artfully decorated ceilings. It elevates a space from beautiful to breathtaking, interesting to iconic.

    Add character: If you’ve inherited a home that’s lost its architectural features along the way, textured wallpaper can put back the detail that gives an old-world charm. 

    Put on a show: Why should you abandon your bathroom? It's not necessary for a shower room with tiled walls and floors to be unattractive. A vibrant geometric wallpaper in a striking colour on the high ceiling transforms a cramped area into a genuine delight.

    Also Read: Onam 2022: Traditional flower rangoli ideas for Kerala’s biggest festival

    Hide the errors: Wallpaper may be used to transform a damaged ceiling. Using dark paper in a tall room to make the ceiling seem lower is not a problem and can even help the space seem cosier.

    Bring in Bold: On the single surface of a ceiling, a design that could be overwhelming on the walls may work perfectly. A colourful pattern offers a splash of brilliance and some colour to your child's room without being visually distracting.

    Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 10 Ganpati shlokas that everyone must know

    Visit Tesor Design and Decor for further advice and suggestions. See how their client's houses feature brilliantly utilised wallpaper to see how this new trend is altering how we see design.

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 7:15 AM IST
