Planning a monsoon road trip? Consider these 5 routes

As the weekend approaches, here are five routes that you can consider for a monsoon road trip. The scenic views will leave you refreshed and energised.

Monsoons and long drives go hand in hand. There are very few people who would not love the idea of going out for a long drive during monsoons. The breezy weather, greenery and of course the blissful rains make up for a perfect time to hit the road for a trip with your special someone, friends or family. And if that is what you are looking for this monsoon, then here are five road trip suggestions that you can consider.

Delhi to Almora, Uttarakhand: Although it can be dangerous to go to the hilly areas during the monsoon if you have the right information about the roads, consider travelling from Delhi to Almora. The distance from Delhi to Almora is 370 km. In monsoon, the roads from Delhi leading to Almora are a sight to behold! On your way, you can get to visit Bhimtal, Lansdowne, Kasardevi temple and many other places.

ALSO READ: Want your skin and hair to be monsoon ready? Use these tips!

Mumbai to Goa: The beauty of Konkan during monsoons is unmatched! f you want to go on a long road trip, then you can travel from Mumbai to Goa. The distance between Mumbai to Goa is 590 km. It may take 10 to 11 hours to reach Goa from Mumbai by road, but the drive is worth all those hours!

Bengaluru to Coorg: For all those people in Bengaluru, take your car and head out for Coorg. The distance from Bengaluru to Coorg is approximately 265 km. As you drive through the beautiful roads, get lost in the lushness of greenery that the route has to offer.

ALSO READ: Looking for monsoon destination? Add these places to your list!

Darjeeling to Gangtok: One of the best seasons to visit Darjeeling is during the monsoon. And if you are travelling from Darjeeling to Gangtok, the joy will only double! The distance between the two is roughly 100 km. Take the national highway 10 and soak in the natural beauty that these places have to offer.

Udaipur to Mount Abu: If you are in Udaipur or are planning to go there, don’t miss out on your chance of a drive from there to Mount Abu. While Udaipur is famous for its heritage and lakes, Mount Abu is the naturally blessed hill station of Rajasthan. With the picturesque view of the Aravalis, you sure will enjoy this drive.