Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Planning a monsoon road trip? Consider these 5 routes

    As the weekend approaches, here are five routes that you can consider for a monsoon road trip. The scenic views will leave you refreshed and energised.

    Planning a monsoon road trip Consider these 5 routes drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    Monsoons and long drives go hand in hand. There are very few people who would not love the idea of going out for a long drive during monsoons. The breezy weather, greenery and of course the blissful rains make up for a perfect time to hit the road for a trip with your special someone, friends or family. And if that is what you are looking for this monsoon, then here are five road trip suggestions that you can consider.

    Delhi to Almora, Uttarakhand: Although it can be dangerous to go to the hilly areas during the monsoon if you have the right information about the roads, consider travelling from Delhi to Almora. The distance from Delhi to Almora is 370 km. In monsoon, the roads from Delhi leading to Almora are a sight to behold! On your way, you can get to visit Bhimtal, Lansdowne, Kasardevi temple and many other places.

    ALSO READ: Want your skin and hair to be monsoon ready? Use these tips!

    Mumbai to Goa: The beauty of Konkan during monsoons is unmatched! f you want to go on a long road trip, then you can travel from Mumbai to Goa. The distance between Mumbai to Goa is 590 km. It may take 10 to 11 hours to reach Goa from Mumbai by road, but the drive is worth all those hours!

    Bengaluru to Coorg: For all those people in Bengaluru, take your car and head out for Coorg. The distance from Bengaluru to Coorg is approximately 265 km. As you drive through the beautiful roads, get lost in the lushness of greenery that the route has to offer.

    ALSO READ: Looking for monsoon destination? Add these places to your list!

    Darjeeling to Gangtok: One of the best seasons to visit Darjeeling is during the monsoon. And if you are travelling from Darjeeling to Gangtok, the joy will only double! The distance between the two is roughly 100 km. Take the national highway 10 and soak in the natural beauty that these places have to offer.

    Udaipur to Mount Abu: If you are in Udaipur or are planning to go there, don’t miss out on your chance of a drive from there to Mount Abu. While Udaipur is famous for its heritage and lakes, Mount Abu is the naturally blessed hill station of Rajasthan. With the picturesque view of the Aravalis, you sure will enjoy this drive.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 6:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maldives to Sri Lanka to Jamaica and more- 60 countries visa-free for Indian passport holders (Full List) RBA

    Maldives to Sri Lanka to Jamaica and more- 60 countries visa-free for Indian passport holders (Full List)

    astrology daily horoscope for july 21 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 21, 2022: Good day for Aries, Gemini on family front, be careful Taurus

    Numerology Predictions for July 21 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 21: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Leafy vegetables to Vitamin C, here's what you can eat during your periods RBA

    Leafy vegetables to Vitamin C, here's what you can eat during your periods

    Balanced diet to regular grooming: Check out the Monsoon guide for your pets RBA

    Balanced diet to regular grooming: Check out the Monsoon guide for your pets

    Recent Stories

    No Dogecoin sold says CEO Elon Musk after Tesla sells 75 per cent of its Bitcoin holdings gcw

    No Dogecoin sold, says CEO Elon Musk after Tesla sells 75% of its Bitcoin holdings

    No extra fee for boarding pass at check in desk announces Aviation Ministry gcw

    No extra fee for boarding pass at check-in desk, announces Aviation Ministry

    football Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid? President Enrique Cerezo breaks his silence snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid? President Enrique Cerezo breaks his silence

    After 777 Charlie it is now the turn of Chase to spread craze amongst fans RBA

    After 777 Charlie, it’s now the turn of Chase to spread craze amongst fans!

    Pak actor Feroze Khan cries foul over Brahmastra Kesariya tells Bollywood to make something of your own drb

    Pak actor Feroze Khan cries foul over Brahmastra’s 'Kesariya', tells Bollywood to make ‘something of your own’

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon