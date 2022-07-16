Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want your skin and hair to be monsoon ready? Use these tips!

    If you have been battling with some skin care and hair care issues this season, here are some tips that may help you fight the monsoon woes.

    Indore, First Published Jul 16, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Monsoons are here and so is the time for all the skin and hair problems. Humidity can be really tough on our skin. From clogged pores to greasy hair and more, women face several issues during the monsoons. And if you are one of those who have been facing these troubles lately, then this article is for you! One of the leading make-up artists from Indore, Mehek Dawar has come to your rescue. She suggests some tips and tricks that can be handy for a better hair or skin day during the monsoon season.

    According to Mehek Dawar, monsoon triggers excessive oil secretion in the body and leads to itching which may further cause skin and hair-related issues including disorders as well as fungal and bacterial infections. “One does not only need to use skin and hair care products but also keeping a check on the diet helps in achieving good and healthy skin and hair. A healthy diet which includes all types of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and greens will help your skin and hair to look great,” said Mehek.

    Skin care tips

    Cleanser: Always you a mild cleansing face wash that won't dry out your skin. A face wash that has less foaming, is sure to do more wonders to you than anything else! Ensure that you wash your face at least twice a day – once in the morning and the other at night, right before you hit the bed.

    Toner: Once you have cleansed your face well and pat it dry, apply a small amount of toner on your skin. Toney can come in really handy before applying make-up as it helps to remove any remaining impurities and residue.

    Sunscreen: Don’t fall for the trap that sunscreens should be used only when stepping outdoors or in the sun. It is a must product for all the seasons – be it summer, monsoon or winter.

    Use a water-based moisturizer: If you need an extra boost of nourishment for your skin, then opt for a water-based moisturiser. Choose a moisturiser that suits your skin type.

    Hair care tips

    Opt for a gentle shampoo: When the weather is humid, your scalp, just like your skin, needs a thorough cleansing. Pick a gentle shampoo that helps your scalp to get rid of the build-up while at the same time, also balancing and nourishing your scalp. Be sure to apply the shampoo to your scalp only, else you will land up drying out your hair.

    Avoid shampooing too much: During monsoon, it is best that you shampoo your hair just once a week. However, if your hair excretes too much natural oil, go for a second wash sometime in the week too.

    Change your pillow covers: Many of us may not be in habit of doing this but if you want healthy hair, you must come in a habit of changing your pillow covers often; they carry dust and also the oil that our face excretes. Also, tying your hair and sleeping will also be beneficial.

