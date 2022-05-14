Pastel Kaftans to Kalamkari Kurtas: Here are some summer outfit trends

Soaring summers with humid weather can be a bummer for anyone but with the fresh, comfortable and breezy outfit ideas this summer season, the fashion trends have alot to offer for the inner diva in you. For those looking to plan on upgrading their wardrobe for this year’s summer, domination of fusion styles and revival of Indian traditional prints and handlooms is an unmissable trend for 2022. We spoke to Mr Manthan Dhameliya, Owner, Kreeva, a fashion website who gave us some of the best ideas to slay this trend this summer:

As the demand for traditional handlooms among the younger audience has grown, kalamkari, Banarasi and bandhani are finding space in the wardrobes of the younger generation and the addition of a contemporary touch to their Indian outfit is what they are looking for



Delicate & subtle prints will take away the storm to add drama and glitz to the outfit. These prints with delicate embroidery will match perfectly on comfortable fabrics like linen, cotton, and rayon with a touch of luxe to it in order to lift the overall attire.



The jackets/kaftan/capes trend has conquered a huge spot in both ethnic & western wear markets and it is going to stay! These elevate your outfits a notch higher and can be styled in multiple ways and for a variety of occasions. Embroidered or printed jackets are a balancing outfit while the colourful or pastel kaftans & capes are not going to fail you and add an edge to the ensemble.

The timeless and elegant handcrafted sequin work is still the epitome of glam and gracefulness. Sequined sarees, lehengas & kurtas all are setting major fashion goals in calming hues of whites, beige, blues and lavenders. These will make you look like a true style queen for this summer.





