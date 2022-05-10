Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Summer skincare tips for men: From sunscreen to serums, go and buy NOW

    First Published May 10, 2022, 4:48 PM IST

    Here are some helpful men's skincare suggestions to follow during summers and take better care of their skin
     

    While sunscreen is essential for protecting against UV radiation and sun exposure as temperatures rise, pigmentation, acne, loss of vitality, skin suppleness, and laxity must also be considered. The sun is a scorching hot source of heat that may dry your body and make your skin parched.

    Summer is, after all, the time of year when skincare becomes a requirement. Men, unlike women, are notoriously lethargic when it comes to skincare and maintaining a thorough skincare routine, sometimes skipping important stages such as exfoliation and masks.
     

    While sunscreen is essential for UV protection and sun exposure during rising temperatures, pigmentation, acne, loss of vitality, skin elasticity, and laxity must also be avoided. As a result, here are some helpful men's skincare advice so they may take better care of their body's most significant organ than ever before:
     

    It is critical to maintaining your skin clean at all times. After determining your skin type, you must select a face wash that meets your skin's needs. Also, wash your face at least twice a day, once when you get up and once before you go to bed.
     

    To keep your pores clean and restore the skin's equilibrium, apply a toner after you've washed it. Toning is good for acne and pigmentation, and it works wonders on the early indications of ageing.
     

    Serums are recommended after toning since they include active components that work closely with the damage done to your skin. You should select a serum based on your skin's need. Vitamin C serums, for example, are fantastic for pigmentation, while Salicylic acid is ideal for acne, and so forth. Also Read: Men skincare alert: Here are 3 important, hassle-free tips for this summer

    Moisturizing is essential if you have dry skin. After completing the serum phase, those with combination and oily skin may not feel the need to apply moisturizer. It is, nonetheless, critical for all skin types to maintain their skin moisturized. Also Read: Yoghurt, papaya, aloe vera and more: 7 simple home remedies to get rid of pimples

    Finally, but certainly not least, apply sunscreen. It has always been forgotten, but it is essential during the summer. For total sun protection, always go for SPF 50 or above. Also Read: Exercise to Immunity: 7 ways to prevent heatstroke during summer

