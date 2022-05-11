Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Digital detox to learning new skills: 5 ways to look after your mental well-being

    First Published May 11, 2022, 5:23 PM IST

    Everyone needs to maintain good mental health. It has an impact on everything, from psychological well-being to social bonds and physical health for many people. Keeping the mind healthy and stress-free is so essential. Here are 5 simple ways to do so.

    The more individuals feel isolated for various reasons, the worse their mental health suffers, as loneliness may cause stress, panic attacks, anxiety, and, in severe situations, depression. In the event of a mental health crisis, continuous emotional and psychological assistance is essential.

    Make a schedule, stick to it

    People suffering from mental illnesses are more likely to feel lost and directionless. Creating a schedule helps guarantee that you wake up each day with a purpose and go forward effortlessly. Several studies have also emphasised the significance of developing and adhering to a routine. When one knows what activities are expected to be completed on a given day, they feel more in control and productive. So, treat yourself in the shower, put on your favourite pyjamas, and get your day started.

    Digital detox

    Try to disengage from social media and electronics every now and again, and especially quit aimlessly scrolling while you're trying to rest. A digital detox improves sleep and attention span while also providing your eyes some much-needed rest. Furthermore, research has indicated that persons who do not use social media frequently had lower levels of despair and anxiety.

    Exercise

    Do you want to feel energised and cheerful all day? Incorporate exercise into your regular regimen. Begin with 5–10–minute sessions. The benefit: According to a research, exercise helps produce neurochemicals such as endorphins, serotonin, and norepinephrine, which promote a pleasant mood and lower stress. Choose any type of physical exercise — yoga, aerobics, dance, or HIIT — and commit to it on a regular basis. You may also start your workout with a brief meditation session.

    Learn a new skill

    Do you want to learn how to paint like a pro? If you answered yes, now is the moment. What could be more enjoyable than discovering a new skill or creating original artwork? Learn a new language, create delicious treats, or begin writing a book - do whatever makes your heart sing.

    Connect with loved ones

    According to research, interacting with others is not just one of our basic psychological requirements, but also a critical factor of our well–being. Check in on your friends and family every now and then through messages, phone calls, or video conversations. It feels nice to be listened to and allowed to express your emotions with someone you trust.

