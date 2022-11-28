Numerology Prediction for November 28, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

Here is what the stars have in store for you on November 28, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says there will be a plan related to some religious planning at home. There will also be relief from the problems that have been going on for some time. The work will be more,

but you will be able to complete it with your work skills and energy. There may be worry about children's career. The situation will be favourable when the time comes. There may be a dispute with the neighbours over a small matter. Stay away from other people's problems. Be careful in property related business.

Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)

Ganesha says that time to be practical rather than sentimental. You will be able to achieve your goal with sheer hard work and dedication. A relative may also get a chance to participate in festivals etc. there. Use appropriate words while communicating. Otherwise a situation like dispute may arise. It is your responsibility to support your children in their troubles and to maintain morale. Don't waste your time in marketing and media related activities at this time. Family atmosphere can be happy. At this time stress can affect your performance.

Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)

Ganesha says conditions will be favourable. Outline your tasks at the beginning of the day. If any plan is being made regarding purchase or sale of property, execute it immediately. Your

special contribution will be in increasing the strength of the relationship. There is a suspicion of some dispute with brothers regarding some old issue, so act with discretion and

understanding. Instead of paying attention to other people's words, move forward with confidence in your own work ability and self-strength.

Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)

Ganesha says time is beneficial. Students should work hard in the tasks related to the competition. There will be more effort due to more work at the beginning of the day. Favourable results will also be obtained in future. Time will also be spent in home maintenance and improvement tasks. Also the cost will be higher in place of cover. The advice of friends may turn out to be wrong for you. Don't waste time in wrong activities. Communicating badly with someone can prove harmful for you.

Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)

Ganesha says most of your time will be spent in social and political activities. Also, the relationship with important people will be strengthened. Plans related to purchase or sale of

property will be successful. Advice from friends will prove to be beneficial. Don't ignore the movements of opponents. An ongoing dispute with a close relative can be resolved through

the intervention of experienced people. Monitor your child's activities and company. The decision taken by you in the field of work at this time can give benefits.

Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)

Ganesha says the day will start well. You will try everything possible to maintain the self- confidence and ideal and you will succeed. A close relative will also get support in achieving the goal. You may also be responsible for any religious or social planning. You will not be able to focus on your family due to being too busy in personal activities. So you may be disappointed. A bit of a runaway is also possible in the financial situation. Instead of stressing, spend time with patience and moderation.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says your interest in knowing spiritual and occult sciences will increase. You can also get excellent knowledge. Your efforts to strengthen the financial position will be successful. At times too much discussion may lead to some success. However, take a decision and start work immediately. The youth may have to avoid career related plans for some reason. Today most of the time will be spent in completing marketing and outside activities.

Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says today you will try to complete your tasks properly instead of hastily. Your work will be completed with flexibility. Your efforts will be important in keeping the relationship strong. Don't take drastic decisions to maintain the proper order of the house. Be patient and make situations positive. Sometimes your anger will be harmful to you for no reason. There is a possibility of an important deal related to purchase or sale of old property.

Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says you will try to maintain the situation better through your confidence and understanding. Time will also be spent in maintaining proper family related arrangements.

Young people take their studies and career related activities seriously. Due to the advice of outsiders and friends, you may take some wrong decisions. Believe in your own merits. Pay

more attention to marketing related activities.