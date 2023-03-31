Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for March 31, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on March 31, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.
     

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says you will complete the work with confidence today. Students will be interested in knowledge and science today. Along with this, you will get the support of some close relatives to achieve the goal. Financial condition needs to improve, patience and restraint is required at this time. Being busy may not give you much attention. Mind will be happy due to getting favourite projects of working people.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says there may be many opportunities to advance today but be careful not to hurt your self-respect. Your problem may be solved in the near future. A religious work can be planned. Due to which the family may be upset, Business needs to be taken care of today. Women can get special success in job. There will be happiness and peace in married life, don't spend time hanging out with friends.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says there may be benefits while buying property, financial condition will be good.Interest in knowing topics like spirituality and astrology will increase. It is necessary to change the practice according to time. Your behaviour can sometimes affect your child.  Marketing and outside activities will have to be paid attention to today. A government official can get into any problem.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says today, spend some time doing something you like, which will give you a senseof peace. Meeting influential people will increase your social activity. Youth may have to avoid career related plans today. But don't let frustration and stress get the better of you. The position of the planet is becoming very favourable; some new work can be started. There will be happiness in married life.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says make a plan before starting any work. Take care to keep the relationship goodby forgiving the mistakes of others. You will dominate in your family and society. Spending time with friends and relatives will stop your work. Sometimes you will get hurt due to anger for no reason. An important deal is likely to happen in the sale and purchase of old property. Office environment will be pleasant for the working person.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says it is the best time to get back the money lent or stuck to someone. Renovationwork can be done in the house. Don't neglect to work quickly; otherwise the work will
    remain incomplete. Students need to pay attention in studying today. No hasty decision should be taken today. Working women will have stress at work today. There may be a quarrel in the family due to something.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says today any government work which is stuck can be completed. Along with this, one can get the cooperation of an influential person in the work. Be careful not to spend
    unnecessarily. Take care not to spoil relations with neighbours. Today the work can be completed with the help of a well-wisher. Any kind of politics can happen in the office today.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says family responsibilities may increase today. Spend time in a peaceful place to find peace physically and mentally. Try to complete some work today. Be calm and patient
    in any situation. There may be some problem in banking work. Do not borrow money from anyone. Business condition will be good. Take special care that all work is completed on time. Focus on work instead of focusing on anything else in the office.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says there will be a happy atmosphere in the house due to movement of relatives. A religious work can be planned. If you are planning to make a purchase related to property
    at this time, you can implement it. Laziness and over thinking can lead to missed opportunities. Don't trust strangers too much, otherwise you may get scammed. Don't tell anyone about your plan.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
