Met Gala 2024: Are Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner attending?

Entertainment
The Kardashian sisters are the ones fans look out for whenever some Hollywood event takes place.
Met Gala 2024, will take place on May 06 and fans are wondering if the Kardashian clan will attend the event.
While the other Kardashian-Jenner sisters haven't confirmed, potential surprise appearances always create a buzz.
Kendall's attendance is particularly intriguing this year, with ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny serving as a co-chair.
Kim's recent back-to-back hair transformations to blonde and then pink could be a hint at a major Met Gala look – she's known for her bold fashion choices on the big night.
Last year, she attended solo after her iconic 2022 appearance in Marilyn Monroe's dress with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.