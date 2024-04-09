Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Numerology Prediction for April 9, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on April 9, 2024, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

    Numerology Prediction for April 9, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 1:00 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)

    Ganesha says today you will spend more time on tasks related to children's problems. You will also focus on your fitness. There will be a communication of courage, confidence and hope within you. Time will be spent hanging out with family members and engaging in recreational activities. Your hasty decision may prove to be wrong. There may also be some confusion regarding the economic side. Don't trust your employees and associates financially. Stay away from stress and seasonal illnesses.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)

    Ganesha says most of the time will be spent in spiritual and religious activities. With the blessings and affection of the elders, you will move forward on the path of progress. You will make every decision very thoughtfully so that you can also have success in tasks. Your time can be spent on redundant tasks. So keep an eye on your budget. Inherited property and division status may go against you at this time. Be mindful of your words when communicating.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)

    Ganesha says come out of the world of fantasies and come to the ground. Your positive behavior will brighten your personality and also honor you politically and socially. Your talents and abilities can come up against all. To make proper decision regarding matters related to child marriage. Otherwise betrayal can be found. In a joint family, small things can be stressful. The elders of the house will have health concerns. In business you will implement new experiments, from a business point of view the situation will be in your favor.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)

    Ganesha says relatives may come to the house. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and celebration by meeting each other lightly. Success of a family person will increase happiness. High costs can be annoying. Do not use negative words in meeting and talking with each other otherwise there may be a mild dispute in the pleasant atmosphere of the house. Today you will be able to get a solution to any matter through your wisdom and understanding. Some new possibilities may come up in business.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)

    Ganesha says the planetary position is creating some important success for you. The more effort you put into your tasks, the better results you will get. Don't let doubt and confusion arise in your relationship. Avoid lending money to anyone. Because of that your budget can be bad. Your mind will be depressed by the disappointment of a close friend. Today your attention will be in the field of work. Family members will have proper harmony with each other.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)

    Ganesha says by being on time you will be able to speed up your work and become motivated in front of people because of your work ethic. Before taking any decision take the advice of the elders of the house and implement the plan. Don't let carelessness and laziness get the better of you. According to the effort and hard work done in business, the result will be given. Health can be affected due to current environment.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

    Ganesha says spending some time in spiritual or religious activities will bring peace and tranquility. Political contacts will also increase. Your principled approach will create respectable situations for you. You will not be able to pay much attention to your personal and family work due to excessive busyness. Due to which some misunderstandings may arise in mutual relations. You have to make some efforts to overcome the differences in the relationship due to the activities of the parents.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)

    Ganesha says it will be worth trying to bring some change in daily routine. Your growing faith in yoga and meditation is bringing amazing changes in your outlook. Due to which you will be able to take many important decisions easily. Decisions taken in emotions will prove to be wrong. Do not share your personal affairs with others; otherwise the person closest to you may betray you. Also take some time to solve children's problems. There will be few problems in business work. Husband and wife will maintain proper respect and love towards each other. 

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)

    Ganesha says the position of the planets will be favorable, respect them a lot. Time is good for investing money. But before doing any work related to it you should consult with experienced persons. A visit to a loved one will be pleasant. Take care not to lose respect of senior members of the house. Any reasonless anger or irritability in nature can hinder your work. So, take some time for introspection as well. While taking any type of loan in business is careful to repay it, otherwise there may be losses.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 1:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gudi Padwa, Eid, Navratri, Ram Navami and more: List of festivals to celebrate in April 2024 RKK

    Gudi Padwa, Eid, Navratri, Ram Navami and more: List of festivals to celebrate in April 2024

    Hindu New Year 2024: Complete date-wise guide of festivals and fasts for every month in the upcoming year snt

    Hindu New Year 2024: Complete date-wise guide of festivals and fasts for every month in the upcoming year

    Gudi Padwa 2024: When is Marathi New Year? Know about tradition, rituals, shubh muhurat and more RBA

    Gudi Padwa 2024: When is Marathi New Year? Know about tradition, rituals, shubh muhurat and more

    Chaitra Navratri 2024: Shailaputri to Siddhidatri-know about 9 avatars of Maa Durga RBA

    Chaitra Navratri 2024: Shailaputri to Siddhidatri-know about 9 avatars of Maa Durga

    Ugadi 2024: When is Telugu New Year? Know rituals, muhurat, and significance of Yugadi RBA

    Ugadi 2024: When is Telugu New Year? Know rituals, muhurat, and significance of Yugadi

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings clinch a 7-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Chepauk osf

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings clinch a 7-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Chepauk

    Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu dismisses retirement rumours, will lead team in T20 World Cup qualifiers osf

    Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu dismisses retirement rumours, will lead team in T20 World Cup qualifiers

    cricket IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni's missed catch silences the crowd in Chepauk (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni's missed catch silences the crowd in Chepauk (WATCH)

    Punjab Doctor plays Sidhu Moosewala's song to comfort 3-year-old child during surgery in Jagraon snt

    Punjab: Doctor plays Sidhu Moosewala's song to comfort 3-year-old child during surgery in Jagraon

    cricket IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR: Deshpande does Bravo celebration after Russell's wicket, West Indian applauds (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR: Deshpande does Bravo celebration after Russell's wicket, West Indian applauds (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon