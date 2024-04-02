Normal salt vs organic salt: Here's how you are not eating the right salt

Salt is an age-old seasoning and has been an essential ingredient in kitchens worldwide for its ability to enhance flavor. However, as culinary trends evolve, so do the options available to consumers. In recent years, there has been a surge in interest in artisanal salts, and Asianet Newsable got in touch with Shashi Bahuguna Raturi, Founder Of Namakwali, an organic brand who shared the differences between normal salt and organic salt after examining their flavors, origins, and potential benefits.

Normal Salt: A Staple in Every Kitchen

Normal salt, often referred to as table salt or refined salt, is a ubiquitous presence in households and commercial kitchens alike. It is typically produced through industrial processes, including mining and evaporation, resulting in pure sodium chloride. This refined salt is then supplemented with iodine, a vital nutrient for thyroid health.

The fine texture and uniformity of normal salt make it a versatile ingredient, suitable for various culinary applications, including cooking, baking, and seasoning. Its neutral flavor profile allows it to blend seamlessly with other ingredients, making it a go-to choice for many recipes. Additionally, normal salt is widely available and affordable, making it a convenient option for everyday use.

Namakwali's Salt: A Handcrafted Delicacy

In contrast to the mass-produced normal salt, Namakwali's salt offers a more artisanal approach to seasoning. Named after the Hindi word for "salty" Namakwali's salt is traditionally handcrafted by skilled artisans, often women in regions such as Uttarakhand, India. This salt is typically derived from rock salt and infused with a blend of aromatic spices and herbs, including cumin seeds, coriander seeds, garlic, ginger, morva leaves, faran, and asafoetida.

The addition of these ingredients not only imparts a unique flavor to Namakwali's salt but also enhances its nutritional profile. Rich in dietary fibers, antioxidants, and immune-boosting properties, Namakwali's salt offers more than just flavor; it provides a holistic approach to seasoning that resonates with health-conscious consumers.

Flavor and Culinary Applications

The flavor of Namakwali's salt is a harmonious blend of savory, aromatic, and slightly spicy notes, thanks to the inclusion of various spices and herbs. Its coarse texture adds a delightful crunch to dishes while its complex flavor profile elevates the taste of salads, fruits, juices, yogurt-based dishes (Dahi), and condiments like Raita.

On the other hand, normal salt, with its clean and sharp taste, remains a versatile option for everyday cooking and baking. Its fine texture allows for easy integration into recipes without overpowering other flavors, making it a staple in kitchens worldwide.

In the debate between normal salt and Namakwali salt, the choice ultimately comes down to personal preferences, culinary needs, and dietary considerations. While normal salt offers convenience and versatility, Namakwali's salt adds a flavorful twist to dishes along with potential health benefits.