    National Tourism Day 2024: 11 national parks in India that must make it to your travel bucket list

    On National Tourism Day 2024, let's celebrate the incredible diversity of India's wildlife and renew our commitment to responsible tourism and conservation.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

    On National Tourism Day 2024, let's delve into the wild heart of India and explore the top 11 wildlife safaris that showcase the country's rich biodiversity. From the majestic Himalayas to the dense jungles of the South, India offers a thrilling array of safari experiences, providing a close encounter with some of the world's most fascinating creatures. Join us on this journey through the diverse landscapes of India as we celebrate the beauty of its wildlife on this special day.

    1. Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand: The oldest national park in India, Jim Corbett is renowned for its lush landscapes and the opportunity to spot the majestic Bengal tiger. Jeep safaris through the park offer a chance to witness not only the iconic big cat but also a diverse range of flora and fauna that call the Himalayan foothills home.

    2. Ranthambhore National Park, Rajasthan: A perfect blend of wildlife and history, Ranthambhore is famous for its thriving population of Bengal tigers and the ancient Ranthambhore Fort. Safari enthusiasts can explore the park's picturesque landscapes while trying to catch a glimpse of these regal big cats against the backdrop of historic ruins.

    3. Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh: Bandhavgarh National Park, nestled in the heart of Madhya Pradesh, India, is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. Renowned for its high density of Bengal tigers, Bandhavgarh stands as a testament to successful tiger conservation efforts. The park is a mosaic of rich biodiversity, featuring diverse landscapes ranging from dense forests to open grasslands and rocky hills. 

    4. Bandipur National Park, Karnataka: Nestled in the Western Ghats, Bandipur is a haven for wildlife lovers. Elephant safaris and Jeep excursions provide an opportunity to spot elephants, gaurs, and the elusive Indian leopard. The park's diverse ecosystems showcase the richness of South India's natural heritage.

    5. Kaziranga National Park, Assam: Home to the Indian one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with vast grasslands and water bodies. Jeep and elephant safaris allow visitors to get up close to these magnificent creatures while exploring the unique landscapes of Assam.

    6. Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra: Known for its high tiger density, Tadoba offers a unique safari experience in the heart of central India. Safaris through the reserve provide a chance to encounter not only tigers but also leopards, sloth bears, and a variety of bird species.

    7. Periyar National Park, Kerala: Situated in the lush Western Ghats, Periyar is known for its artificial lake and boat safaris. Visitors can witness herds of elephants bathing, sambar deer grazing, and a variety of bird species in their natural habitat during a serene boat safari.

    8. Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal: The largest mangrove forest in the world, Sundarbans is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to the Bengal tiger. Boat safaris through its intricate waterways offer a unique perspective on the delicate balance between the forest and the river.

    9. Gir National Park, Gujarat: Gir is the only place in the world where the Asiatic lion roams freely. Jeep safaris through the park provide a rare opportunity to witness these majestic creatures in their natural habitat, along with encounters with leopards, deer, and various bird species.

    10. Hemis National Park, Ladakh: For those seeking a unique high-altitude safari experience, Hemis National Park is the place to be. Known for its snow leopards, the park offers a chance to witness these elusive cats against the backdrop of the stunning Himalayan landscapes.

    11. Dudhwa National Park, Uttar Pradesh: Dudhwa, nestled on the Indo-Nepal border, is home to the Indian rhinoceros, tigers, and swamp deer. Jeep safaris through the diverse ecosystems of grasslands, forests, and wetlands provide an opportunity to explore the park's rich biodiversity.

    This National Tourism Day, celebrate the incredible diversity of India's wildlife by embarking on a thrilling safari adventure. These top 10 wildlife sanctuaries and national parks offer not just a chance to witness iconic species but also an opportunity to connect with nature in its purest form. From the snow-clad peaks of the Himalayas to the sun-kissed landscapes of the South, India's wildlife safaris promise unforgettable moments that contribute to the conservation and appreciation of our natural heritage.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 9:30 AM IST
