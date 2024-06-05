Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nagaland state lottery result June 05, 2024: Today's winning number Dear Indus Morning OUT

    The lottery number of Dear Indus Morning has been announced, have a look.

    Nagaland state lottery result June 05, 2024: Today's winning number Dear Indus Morning OUT RKK
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

    Lotteries in India are legal in 13 states such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam. The Lottery Sambad draw takes place three times a day. This year's Lottery Sambad timing has changed; now it is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. The lottery number of Dear Indus Morning has been announced, have a look.

    Dear Indus Morning winning number
    81D 21015

    Dear Hill Evening result
    Dear Hill Evening result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
     
    Dear Pelican Night result
    Dear Pelican Night result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

    Also read: Anupam Kher congratulates BJP and Kangana Ranaut on their win, terms actress' journey as 'inspirational'

    How much money will the first 3 winners get?
    1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.

    How much money will the other winners get?
    4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000. 

    How to buy Nagaland state lottery ticket

    Lottery tickets can be purchased offline from a local agent or online through authorized merchants. There are a few online dealers where you may buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

    NOTE

    This article does not promote lottery or buying tickets as its addiction can be harmful. 

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 1:47 PM IST
