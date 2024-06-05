Nagaland state lottery result June 05, 2024: Today's winning number Dear Indus Morning OUT

The lottery number of Dear Indus Morning has been announced, have a look.

Lotteries in India are legal in 13 states such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam. The Lottery Sambad draw takes place three times a day. This year's Lottery Sambad timing has changed; now it is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. The lottery number of Dear Indus Morning has been announced, have a look.

Dear Indus Morning winning number

81D 21015

Dear Hill Evening result

Dear Hill Evening result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.



Dear Pelican Night result

Dear Pelican Night result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Also read: Anupam Kher congratulates BJP and Kangana Ranaut on their win, terms actress' journey as 'inspirational'

How much money will the first 3 winners get?

1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.

How much money will the other winners get?

4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.

How to buy Nagaland state lottery ticket

Lottery tickets can be purchased offline from a local agent or online through authorized merchants. There are a few online dealers where you may buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

NOTE

This article does not promote lottery or buying tickets as its addiction can be harmful.

Latest Videos