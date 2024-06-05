Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Anupam Kher congratulates BJP and Kangana Ranaut on their win, terms actress' journey as 'inspirational'

    The Bharatiya Janata Panty's government was formed for the third time in a row and while many celebrated his victory, actor Anupam Kher was one of them. He took to his Instagram to share a post congratulating the BJP government.

    Anupam Kher congratulates BJP and Kangana Ranaut on their win, terms actress' journey as 'inspirational' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

    On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, India witnessed a historical win in the Lok Sabha Elections after the Bharatiya Janata Panty's government was formed for the third time in a row which means Narendra Modi will continue to be the Prime Minister. While many celebrated his victory, actor Anupam Kher was one of them. He took to his Instagram to share a post congratulating the BJP government.

    Anupam Kher's post

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

    Also read: Is Lady Gaga pregnant? 'Joker 2' star CLARIFIES after pictures with baby bump go viral on social media

    Anupam Kher applauds Kangana Ranaut

    The 69-year-old actor congratulated his close friend and actor-politician Kangana Ranaut. In the current Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the BJP candidate defeated Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress by a margin of over 70,000 votes. In a tribute to Ranaut on social media, Kher referred to her as a 'rockstar' and termed her journey as 'inspirational'

    The Lok Sabha 2024 election result

    India held general elections in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, 2024, to elect all 543 Lok Sabha members. Votes were counted, and the results were announced on June 4.  So far, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 151 seats in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The Indian National Congress has won 60 seats and leads in another 39. The Samajwadi Party, an alliance of the INDI Alliance, won 23 seats, leading by 14 seats.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 9:48 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thrissur Lok Sabha election winner Suresh Gopi of BJP gets congratulatory messages from Malayalam superstars Mohanlal, Mammootty RBA

    Thrissur Lok Sabha election winner Suresh Gopi of BJP gets congratulatory messages from Mohanlal, Mammootty

    Is Lady Gaga pregnant? 'Joker 2' star CLARIFIES after pictures with baby bump go viral on social media RKK

    Is Lady Gaga pregnant? 'Joker 2' star CLARIFIES after pictures with baby bump go viral on social media

    Mandi Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2024: Kangana Ranaut shows off her winning election certificate (WATCH) RBA

    Mandi, Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2024: Kangana Ranaut shows off her winning certificate (WATCH)

    Netizens claim Shah Rukh Khan's THIS statement is the reason behind BJP-Congress close competition RKK

    LS election 2024: Netizens claim Shah Rukh's THIS dialogue is the reason behind BJP-Congress close competition

    LS Polls 2024 results: From Bollywood's 'Queen' to lawmaker, BJP's Kangana Ranaut declares win from HP's Mandi snt

    LS Polls 2024 results: From Bollywood's 'Queen' to lawmaker, BJP's Kangana Ranaut declares win from HP's Mandi

    Recent Stories

    Thrissur Lok Sabha election winner Suresh Gopi of BJP gets congratulatory messages from Malayalam superstars Mohanlal, Mammootty RBA

    Thrissur Lok Sabha election winner Suresh Gopi of BJP gets congratulatory messages from Mohanlal, Mammootty

    What went wrong with INDI Alliance? Reasons behind narrow miss in Lok Sabha election 2024 results vkp

    What went wrong with INDI Alliance? Reasons behind narrow miss in Lok Sabha election 2024 results

    Petrol diesel price on June 5: How much it costs in your city? AJR

    CNG price on June 5: How much it costs in your city?

    Petrol, Diesel rates on June 05 after LS results: Check citywise rates vkp

    Petrol, Diesel prices on June 5 after LS results: Check citywise rates

    Is Lady Gaga pregnant? 'Joker 2' star CLARIFIES after pictures with baby bump go viral on social media RKK

    Is Lady Gaga pregnant? 'Joker 2' star CLARIFIES after pictures with baby bump go viral on social media

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon