Anupam Kher congratulates BJP and Kangana Ranaut on their win, terms actress' journey as 'inspirational'

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, India witnessed a historical win in the Lok Sabha Elections after the Bharatiya Janata Panty's government was formed for the third time in a row which means Narendra Modi will continue to be the Prime Minister. While many celebrated his victory, actor Anupam Kher was one of them. He took to his Instagram to share a post congratulating the BJP government.

Anupam Kher's post

Anupam Kher applauds Kangana Ranaut

The 69-year-old actor congratulated his close friend and actor-politician Kangana Ranaut. In the current Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the BJP candidate defeated Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress by a margin of over 70,000 votes. In a tribute to Ranaut on social media, Kher referred to her as a 'rockstar' and termed her journey as 'inspirational'

Dearest @KanganaTeam! CONGRATULATIONS on your HUGE Victory! You are a #ROCKSTAR. Your journey is so so inspirational! So happy for you and the people of #Mandi and #HimachalPradesh. You have proved time and again that if one is focused and works hard तो “कुछ भी हो सकता है”! जय… pic.twitter.com/sMYa9iDT3P — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 4, 2024

The Lok Sabha 2024 election result

India held general elections in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, 2024, to elect all 543 Lok Sabha members. Votes were counted, and the results were announced on June 4. So far, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 151 seats in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The Indian National Congress has won 60 seats and leads in another 39. The Samajwadi Party, an alliance of the INDI Alliance, won 23 seats, leading by 14 seats.

