    Monsoon: Lovey-dovey people, here is 'Couple Umbrella' just for you guys; check out THIS viral video

    While giant umbrellas exist, there is also a 'couple umbrella.' A video said to have leaked from Taiwan, China, showed individuals unfurling a two-in-one umbrella that opened to shield two persons.

    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

    Umbrellas and raincoats are essential to avoid getting soaked in the rain. When someone wishes to follow you beneath your umbrella, you may find it to be too short—sharing an umbrella and getting wet? This film, which is becoming popular online, might be interesting. While huge umbrellas exist, there is also a 'couple umbrella.' The video, thought to have originated in Taiwan, China, showed individuals presenting a two-in-one umbrella that opened to protect two persons.

    Couples raised their unusual umbrellas and went under them to avoid the rain. With a single button, the film showed the umbrella opening into two covering roofs next to each other. The video also shows a man strolling with an ordinary umbrella, astonished to find a couple hugging each other tightly and combating the rain with this. 

    Social Media reaction
    The footage was posted on Instagram in early July. It has already received 3.7 million views on the social media network. Notably, many reacted to the video and the idea of a pair umbrella. They found it intriguing and even indicated a wish to buy one. After describing the 'couple umbrellas' as "cute" and "wow," they said, "We need this."

    While the handcrafted umbrellas would have prompted couples to ditch two separate umbrellas and stroll closer together under one, netizens discovered that a handful of issues remained unresolved. On a lighter note, they remarked, "The problem of height difference is still unsolved." 

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 3:23 PM IST
