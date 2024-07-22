Lifestyle

Aakash Institute to FIITJEE: 6 best NEET-UG coaching centers in India

Allen Career Institute, Kota

Known for its rigorous coaching and structured approach, Allen has consistently produced top NEET results over the years.

Aakash Institute

Aakash is widely recognized for its comprehensive study materials, experienced faculty, and extensive network of centers across India.

Resonance Eduventures, Kota

Resonance is known for its excellent faculty team and effective teaching methodologies, focusing on building strong fundamentals for NEET.

Bansal Classes, Kota

Bansal Classes is renowned for its disciplined approach to coaching and emphasis on conceptual clarity and problem-solving skills.

FIITJEE

Primarily known for engineering entrance exams, FIITJEE also offers competitive coaching for NEET with a strong emphasis on foundational knowledge and application-based learning.

Narayana Group

Narayana Group has established itself as a prominent coaching institute with a strong presence in South India. It offers comprehensive coaching programs and experienced faculty.

