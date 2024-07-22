Lifestyle

Sawan Somwar 2024: 7 MUST visit Shiva- Parvati temples in India

The sacred month of Sawan began on few days back, today that is 22nd of July is the first Monday of this holy month. Here are 7 Shiva, Parvati temples you can visit

Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi, India

As per Hindu epics Lord Shiva and Ma Parvati live in Kashi. It is regarded as one of the 12 sacred jyotirlingas

Baijnath Temple, Uttarakhand

Baijnath is one of the few temples where Devi Parvati is shown with her husband Lord Shiva. It is situated besite Gomati river in Uttarakhand

Meenakshi Amman Temple, Madurai, Tamil Nadu

It is the temple where Lord Shiva (Sundereswarar) married Devi Parvati (Meenakshi). The temple is an epitome of Dravidian architecture

Somnath Temple, Gujarat

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma asked Lord Soma, the Moon God, to construct this temple, which is one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas

Amarnath Temple, Jammu and Kashmir

The naturally forming ice lingam within temple is of great spiritual importance. It is said that this is the site where Shiva disclosed the secret of immortality to Devi Parvati

Kailasanathar Temple, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu

Built by the Pallava dynasty in 8th century, Kailasanathar Temple was reportedly inspired by King Rajasimha Pallava's dream, where Lord Shiva instructed him to construct the temple

Bhimashankar Temple, Maharashtra, India

As one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, devotees flock to the temple during Sawan. It is believed that Shiva vanquished the demon Tripurasura here and manifested as Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga

