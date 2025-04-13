26/11 terror conspiracy not confined to India, says NIA court on Tahawwur Rana

Read Full Article

New Delhi: Recognizing that Tahawwur Hussain Rana was among the earliest individuals arrested in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, an NIA court noted that the agency possesses sufficient evidence indicating a prima facie case and his possible involvement.

While approving an 18-day custody for Rana on Friday evening, Additional Sessions Judge (NIA) Chander Jit Singh emphasized the need for an extended custodial interrogation to uncover the broader conspiracy behind the attacks.

Terror plot travels beyond India, observes NIA court

"There is enough material to say that allegations in the present matter pertain to the safety and security of the nation. The material produced on record reflects that the conspiracy in question travels beyond the geographical border of India, and multiple targets in the form of various places in multiple cities of India, including the national capital, were sought to be identified. Thus, to reach the root of the matter and to unearth the facts in the matter which are laid in a deep-rooted conspiracy, a sustained custodial interrogation is required," the judge said in the order.

Since Rana is the first accused apprehended in the case, "the investigation agency (NIA) should get a fair chance to thoroughly investigate the matter so as to present before the court complete facts in a holistic manner," the court said.

The judge also pointed out that although Section 167 of the previous CrPC—applicable in this case—permits police custody for only 15 days, Section 43-D of the UAPA extends that limit to 30 days.

During the proceedings, when asked by the court whether he had legal representation, Rana said he did not. However, he confirmed that the NIA had provided him with the written grounds for his arrest.

Taking into account Rana’s request that any appointed lawyer should not use the case for personal publicity, the special judge instructed legal aid counsel (LAC) to refrain from speaking to the media about the accused. Furthermore, the judge ordered that if the identities of the LACs have not already been disclosed publicly, they must be kept confidential.

