Love waterfalls? Visit Unchalli Falls in Uttara Kannada

If you love travelling to waterfalls and hate trekking long distances, here is a significant suggestion for you -- Unchalli falls in Uttara Kannada. This waterfall, located near Sirsi of Uttara Kannada, falls from a height of 116 metres! This glorious part of nature has been inviting thousands of tourists from all over the state. The rich heritage and culture of Uttara Kannada attracts tourists. You can find this magnificent downfall of the Aghanashini river along the Sirsi-Heggarani route

This waterfall is also known as Keppa Joga (which means deafening the ears) as it falls and makes our ears go deaf temporarily. A British officer George Lushington discovered this falls and hence it is known as Lushinton Falls too.

During peak monsoon, these waterfalls will be covered in thick fog and one cannot see the immersive views around the falls. When the fog disappears, it looks like shining milk and is a treat to the viewer’s eyes.

A watch tower has been built especially for tourists to enjoy the view of the falls. There are more than 200 steps, which brings you closer to the waterfalls and soaks you in the sprinkles of the falls.

Here’s how you can reach

It is a 35 km distance along the Sirsi-Heggarani route. You have to travel 5 km to reach the falls, in a thick forest. The trees and nature are enchanting to the tourists. Travellers often roam around the natural vegetation surrounding the waterfalls and enjoy the enigmatic beauty of nature.

It is around 440 km from Bengaluru and 260 km from Mangaluru. The nearest railway station to the falls is Talaguppa railway station. The waterfalls are raw and real, and the tourists are warned not to try any adventure while nearing the spot.



The steps leading to the falls are often slippery and one should be careful while walking along the enchanting forest.

Despite being a tourist destination, there are not many eateries around the waterfalls and the tourists are advised to take their own snacks. The locals appeal to the lack of basic facilities for the waterfalls in the region.