Meet the 7-foot tall 'muscular baba' from Russia who steals spotlight at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Atma Prem Giri Maharaj, the "Muscular Baba," is a 7-foot-tall Russian-born sadhu who has gained attention at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 for his impressive physique and spiritual dedication. He embraced Hinduism 30 years ago and now promotes Sanatan Dharma, captivating devotees worldwide.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has attracted millions of devotees from all over the world, making it one of the largest spiritual gatherings on the planet. Among the vast sea of pilgrims and saints, one figure stands out this year – Atma Prem Giri Maharaj, also known as the "Muscular Baba."

Atma Prem Giri Maharaj, who stands a towering seven feet tall and boasts a muscular physique, has become an internet sensation after his pictures went viral on social media. He is dressed in saffron robes, a rudraksha mala around his neck, and carries a large jhola (bag), making him an unforgettable sight at the Maha Kumbh Mela.



The 7-foot-tall "Muscular Baba" has drawn comparisons to Lord Parshuram, a revered warrior sage in Hindu mythology, due to his imposing stature and strength. Lord Parshuram, believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is known for his extraordinary physical abilities and warrior-like traits.

Originally from Russia, Atma Prem Giri Maharaj embraced Sanatan Dharma, the eternal truth of Hinduism, three decades ago. Before dedicating his life to spirituality, he was a teacher in Russia. His journey into Hinduism led him to leave behind his professional career and move to Nepal, where he now resides, promoting the teachings of Sanatan Dharma.

Though he is a prominent figure in Nepal's spiritual community, Atma Prem Giri Maharaj has gained global attention due to his presence at the Maha Kumbh Mela, which started on January 13, 2025, and will continue until February 26, 2025. This year's Kumbh Mela has already seen a record turnout of devotees, with an estimated 40 to 45 crore people expected to participate in the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati meet.



Atma Prem Giri Maharaj's daily routine at the Kumbh includes rigorous exercise, which helps him maintain his impressive physique. His dedication to both spirituality and physical fitness has earned him the admiration of countless followers, many of whom have come to meet him in person and take photographs with the "Muscular Baba."

Social media users have been quick to share his photos and videos, with many commenting "Har Har Mahadev," a popular Hindu chant, under his viral posts. His image has sparked intrigue and admiration, with many calling him the modern-day Lord Parshuram.

