Know in details about equipments, regiments that Indian Army showcases on Republic Day parade 2025

The 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi will showcase India's military tradition, discipline, and technological advancements, featuring six Army contingents, advanced weaponry like T-90 tanks and BrahMos missiles, and celebrating indigenisation under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' Indonesian Prabowo Subianto is the chief guest.

Anish Kumar
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 7:09 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 7:09 PM IST

New Delhi: Preparations for the 76th Republic Day parade are in full swing on Kartavya Path in the national capital.

As part of the celebrations, Indonesian Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the chief guest. The Indian Army will showcase a harmonious blend of tradition, discipline, and cutting-edge technology. Reflecting the strength, diversity, and resilience of the nation, the parade will feature six marching contingents from the Indian Army, representing the force's rich history and valour.

Adani-made Drishti 10 Starliner drone crashes off Gujarat coast ahead of delivery to Navy

The participating contingents include the Brigade of The Guards, the Mahar Regiment, the Jat Regiment, the Garhwal Rifles, the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, and the Corps of Signals. Accompanying these contingents, "the melodious tunes of the Army Band will provide a captivating backdrop, featuring patriotic and martial music that embodies the spirit of the armed forces," an official said.

"A grand mounted cavalry contingent from the 61st Cavalry Regiment, the last operational cavalry unit globally, will also grace the parade, symbolising the enduring traditions of the Indian Army."

The equipment and weapon display will highlight the Indian Army's operational readiness and technological prowess.

The contingents will feature the T-90 (Bhishma) tank — the Indian Army's main battle tank, Mechanised Infantry with ICV BMP-II (Sarath), and NAMIS (Nag Missile System) — showcasing mobility, versatility, and advanced firepower. Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (Nandighosh), in heavy and medium variants, will emphasise rapid deployment capabilities with inherent protection.

Additionally, the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (Agnibaan) — known for its lethality, precision, and high-impact rockets, Bridge Laying Vehicles (Short Span Bridging System) — demonstrating engineering excellence in battlefield mobility, Battlefield Surveillance Systems (Sanjay) — enhancing real-time situational awareness, and All-Terrain Vehicles (Chetak) — ensuring operational efficiency in challenging terrains, will also be showcased on Kartavya Path on January 26.

PM Narendra Modi to commission three frontline naval combatant platforms to Indian Navy on January 15

The Akash Air Defence Weapon System, BrahMos Missile System, Grad BM-21 Rocket Launcher, and Light Strike Vehicle (Bajrang) will also pass by the Republic Day dais, where contingent commanders will salute the President and other dignitaries.

“This year’s parade will exemplify the armed forces’ dedication to the nation’s safety and progress while celebrating strides in indigenisation and self-reliance under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative," an official added.

