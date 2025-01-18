'Suchir was valued member, heartbroken': ChatGPT owner OpenAI issues first statement on whistleblower’s death

ChatGPT developer OpenAI issued a statement over the death of whistleblower Suchir Balaji. In their first reaction three month's after Balaji's death, they acknowledged his contributions to the company and assured cooperation with authorities.

ChatGPT developer OpenAI issued a statement over the death of whistleblower Suchir Balaji. In their first reaction three month's after Balaji's death, they acknowledged his contributions to the company and assured cooperation with authorities. Expressing  grief, Open AI said, "Suchir was a valued member of our team and we are still heartbroken by his passing.

"We continue to feel his loss deeply,"

"We’ve reached out to the San Francisco Police Department and have offered our assistance if it’s needed. Law enforcement are the right authorities in this situation, and we trust them to continue sharing updates as needed," they added adding that they won't give further statements "out of respect".

Suchir Balaji, 26, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment on November 26. Balaji had publicly accused OpenAI of copyright infringement in developing ChatGPT, claiming their practices harmed businesses and entrepreneurs.

His death was ruled to be a suicide but doubts have been raised claiming conspiracy. His mother Poornima Rao shared her suspicions in an interview with Tucker Carlson, alleging her son was murdered, not suicidal. “They attacked him and killed him,” she said.

Tesla chief Elon Musk has also addressed the death calling the situation "extremely concerning".

