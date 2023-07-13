5 captivating monsoon destinations in Karnataka to explore

Karnataka Tourism's ad campaign perfectly captures the essence of the state's diverse landscapes with the slogan 'One State, Many Worlds'. From lush high grasslands to serene wetlands, Karnataka offers a captivating variety of vegetation. As the monsoon season begins, the allure of exploring these natural wonders drive adventure enthusiasts from far and wide.

With the daily drizzles, the desire to venture out of our homes and embrace life gains momentum. The Internet further fuels this yearning, enticing us with mesmerizing posts showcasing the wonders of nature.

Karnataka, renowned for its rich heritage, cultural treasures, and breathtaking highlands along the coastline, boasts several monsoon destinations. Whether you seek thrilling treks, tranquil resorts, majestic waterfalls, or ancient temples, our state has it all.

Let's dive into some of the captivating monsoon destinations Karnataka has to offer:

Coorg

Coorg: Known as the "Scotland of Karnataka" or Kodagu, Coorg enchants visitors with its Scotland-like climate, terrain, and stunning waterfalls. This world-famous hotspot lies along the Karnataka-Kerala border. Explore Abbey Falls, indulge in a memorable homestay experience, or embark on the Tadiandamol trek, which is among the most popular attractions in the region. Positioned around 270 kilometres from Bengaluru, Coorg, also known as Kodagu, entices visitors with its Scotland-like climate and captivating waterfalls.

Agumbe

Agumbe: This world-famous sunset spot, nestled near Theerthahalli in Shimoga district, invites you to explore numerous waterfalls and trekking trails along the highlands of Karnataka. Monsoon lovers with a penchant for long drives will find joy in the curvy ghat road, featuring numerous hairpin bends that make it a driver's heaven. Keep an eye out for the Malabar Giant Squirrel and the abundant Giant King Cobras while hiking along the Western Ghats. Located approximately 350 kilometres from Bengaluru, Agumbe is a scenic destination in the Shimoga district known for its stunning sunsets and highland treks.



Kuppalli, Theerthahalli

Theerthahalli: Known as the "Gateway of Highlands," Theerthahalli, situated in Shimoga district, holds special significance for literature lovers as the birthplace of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu. Wildlife enthusiasts also recognize this place, as it is the birthplace of KP Poornachandra Thejaswi, Kuvempu's son. The world-famous Jog Falls is located in close proximity to Theerthahalli. Additionally, nearby attractions such as Kodachadri, Kavaledurga, Nagarakote, Rameshwara Temple, and the popular Sakrebyle Elephant Camp enhance the charm of this taluk. Situated around 330 kilometres from Bengaluru, Theerthahalli offers attractions like Jog Falls, Kodachadri, and Sakrebyle elephant camp.

Coffee estate

Chikkamagaluru: Known as the "Coffee land," Chikkamagaluru enjoys a global reputation for its exquisite coffee plantations. It is an ideal destination for couples seeking a romantic vacation, travellers yearning for exploration, and casual scenic drives. Don't miss the opportunity to visit Karnataka's highest peak, Mullayyanagairi. Other popular attractions in Chikkamagaluru include Baba Budangiri, Hebbe Falls, and the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary. Located at a distance of approximately 240 kilometres from Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru is renowned for its coffee plantations and the stunning Mullayyanagairi peak.

Manjrabad fort, Sakleshpur

Sakaleshpur: Resting amidst the Western Ghats, Sakaleshpur is a preferred destination for techies seeking team outings due to its proximity to Bengaluru. The iconic Manjarabad Fort is a must-visit tourist attraction, while a drive along the scenic Bisle Ghat road treats your eyes to flamboyant views. Sakleshpura is also conveniently located near the famous Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada, as well as the picturesque Coorg. Situated around 220 kilometres from Bengaluru, Sakaleshpur is nestled in the Western Ghats and offers picturesque views along the Bisle Ghat road.